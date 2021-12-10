DOP Demetra Chapter 33 Welcomes Grand Lodge Officers

Left to right: Demetra Chapter 33 President Efthymia Galiatsatos, Saint Basil Academy Chair Jeannie Kouros, DOP Grand Secretary & District 6 Liaison Marianthi Treppiedi, DOP Grand President Kathy Bizoukas, DOP District 6 Goveor Maria (Cookie) Patelos, and DOP D6 Lt. Goveor Lainie Damaskos-Christou. Photo: Courtesy of DOP
BROOKLYN, NY – On December 5, a wonderful “Meet and Greet” Christmas celebration to welcome Daughters of Penelope (DOP) Grand President Kathy Bizoukas from Indiana and Grand Secretary Marianthi Treppiedi from Washington State was hosted by DOP Demetra Chapter 33 at Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church in Brooklyn, NY.
Chapter President Efthymia Galiatsatos and her sisters organized a feast of traditional Greek food, the glendi, and a fabulous auction to entertain all who attended. Among the honored guests were AHEPA Supreme President Jimmy Kokotas, AHEPA District 6 Governor Dean Moskos, DOP District 6 Governor Maria (Cookie) Patelos, Lt. Governor Lainie Damaskos-Christou, and Secretary Marina Patelos.
In addition, Sons of Pericles Past Supreme President Andreas E. Christou and his wife Maids of Athena Past Grand President Sophia Shakolas Christou were in attendance. The newlyweds made it a priority to join the celebration to honor and reconnect with the current Supreme President and Grand President as they were both their Sons and Maids National Advisors during their presidencies. The couple expressed how important it was as young adult professionals to continue the legacy of the Sons and Maids and to promote the continuation of the older youth to stay involved the AHEPA and DOP far beyond their Sons and Maids years. For them, the Sons and Maids changed their lives as they met and fell in love during their years on the National Lodges. For them, the AHEPA Family and their mission will always remain a strong and active part of their lives. The proceeds from the event will sponsor local and national DOP projects.
