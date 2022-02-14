Direct US-Athens Flights to Begin March 7

Society

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, file photo, a Delta Air Lines jet sits at a gate at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Inteational Airport, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

ATHENS – The start of direct flights from the United States to Greece on March 7, earlier than any other year, “amounts to a vote of confidence to our country by a key market that adds high value to Greek tourism,” Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Monday.

After meeting with US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt at the ministry, Kikilias said that during the summer, or high season, American airlines will operate 14 direct flights between 8 large US airports and Athens.