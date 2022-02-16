Direct Flights from Canada to Athens to Start April 2

Society

ATHENS – Direct flights from Canada to Athens will launch on April 2, said the Greek Tourism Ministry on Wednesday following a meeting between Minister Vassilis Kikilias and Canadian Ambassador Mark Allen.

For the first time, it said, these flights will extend past October, to the end of November. The ministry noted that this tied in with the ministry’s aim of extending the official duration of the tourism season in Greece.

Kikilias said that more tourists from Canada are expected this year, in conjunction with the recent lifting of mandatory coronavirus tests for fully vaccinated Canadians (a measure also lifted for Australians and American citizens as of February 12).

Ambassador Allen also informed the Greek minister that Canada had lifted the travel advisory against non-essential travel.