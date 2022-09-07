Dendias Asks NATO, EU, UN to Condemn Turkish Statements

Politics

ATHENS – Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has sent letters to the secretary general of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, as well as the head of European Union diplomacy, Josep Borrell, in the wake of the unprecedented statements made by Turkey’s leadership in the last few days.

A similar letter was also sent to Greece’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Maria Theofili, and to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at Dendias’ orders.

The letters reproduce in full the statements made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with respect to Greece, noting that these are “unprovoked, unacceptable and insulting for Greece and the Greek people”.

“The openly threatening nature and tone of these [statements] is more than blatant, dispelling any doubts as regards their intended purpose, as well as any claim that they are aimed at purely domestic goals ahead of the elections in the country,” underlined Dendias, asking that they be immediately condemned by all the international community.

“If we do not take action in time or if we underestimate the seriousness of the matter, we are facing the risk of again becoming witnesses of a situation similar to that currently underway in another part of our continent. This is something that no one would like to see,” Dendias said.