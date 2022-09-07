x

September 7, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.99 USD

NYC 69ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Politics

Dendias Asks NATO, EU, UN to Condemn Turkish Statements

September 7, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Greece's Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias. (Ida Marie Odgaard/ Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Greece's Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias. (Ida Marie Odgaard/ Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

ATHENS – Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has sent letters to the secretary general of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, as well as the head of European Union diplomacy, Josep Borrell, in the wake of the unprecedented statements made by Turkey’s leadership in the last few days.

A similar letter was also sent to Greece’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Maria Theofili, and to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at Dendias’ orders.

The letters reproduce in full the statements made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with respect to Greece, noting that these are “unprovoked, unacceptable and insulting for Greece and the Greek people”.

“The openly threatening nature and tone of these [statements] is more than blatant, dispelling any doubts as regards their intended purpose, as well as any claim that they are aimed at purely domestic goals ahead of the elections in the country,” underlined Dendias, asking that they be immediately condemned by all the international community.

“If we do not take action in time or if we underestimate the seriousness of the matter, we are facing the risk of again becoming witnesses of a situation similar to that currently underway in another part of our continent. This is something that no one would like to see,” Dendias said.

RELATED

Society
61 Μigrants Rescued by Freighter off Malta Landed on Crete

HERAKLION - A total of 61 undocumented migrants, who were found on a vessel sailing adrift in the sea region south of Heraklion, Crete, were transferred to the indoor gym at Moires, in the municipality of Phaestos.

Politics
Siding with Russia, Erdogan Locks On Greece, Blasts EU
Politics
Greece: Turkish Letter “A Monumental Distortion of the Facts”

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Canada Police Hunt Remaining Suspect in Stabbing Attacks

WELDON, Saskatchewan — Canadian police hunted for the remaining suspect in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in an Indigenous community and nearby town in the province of Saskatchewan after finding the body of his brother amid a massive manhunt for the pair.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings