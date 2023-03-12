x

March 12, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

General News

Death of Founder Brings End of Missouri’s Manoli’s Jewelers Business

March 12, 2023
By The National Herald
Jewelry Store Springfield MO
Manoli’s Jewelers Store (Photo manolisjewelers.com)

SPRINGFIELD, MO. – When Manolis Savvenas came to the United States from Rhodes, he was a professional wrestler who went by the name Mike Pappas, also known as The Flying Greek. However, he eventually returned to his jewelry-making roots, having learned the trade as an apprentice. After a decade in the ring, battling big names such as Macho Man Randy Savage and Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase in venues like Madison Square Garden, he settled in Springfield, Missouri with his family.

In 1979, Manolis and his wife Valerie, who hails from Kentucky, purchased a wholesale shop that provided jewelry repairs and manufacturing services to other retail jewelers, eventually opening their own shop. According to jckonline, the business proved to be much less grueling than wrestling. At its peak, they serviced approximately 50 stores, trading the punishing work in the ring for something more profitable.

Unfortunately, Manolis passed away in December 2022, almost 44 years after he began his journey in the United States, dedicating himself to a trade he had learned as an apprentice on the Greek island he left behind, having traveled to many places throughout his well-lived life.

RELATED

Church
Annunciation of Brockton, MA: On the Way to Progress

BOSTON – Fr. Romanos Karanos, the presiding priest of the Annunciation parish in Brockton, MA, and also professor of ecclesiastical music at the Holy Cross School Theological School and Nicholas Babanikas, president of the Parish Council, spoke to The National Herald about the course to success and future of their historic parish.

Culture
An Underappreciated Greek-American Revisited in a New York Exhibition
Church
Seattle Archons Lecture on Early 20th Century History of Ecumenical Patriarchate

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.