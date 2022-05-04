x

May 4, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 53ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

Obituaries

Death Notice: Theodore (Ted) P. Sogotis

May 4, 2022
Theodore (Ted) P. Sogotis
Theodore (Ted) P. Sogotis

DEATH NOTICE

Theodore (Ted) P. Sogotis was a caring husband, father, son, brother, cousin, uncle and friend.  His battle with serious medical issues in recent years showed his courage in facing life with great resilience. Despite the pain, Ted overcame the challenges and stayed strong until the end. He left this world suddenly on April 30, 2022 at age 67.

Born March 9, 1955 in San Francisco to Peter (dec.) and Rose Sogotis, Ted was the eldest of their 4 children. Upon graduating from high school Ted followed in his father’s footsteps and pursued a career in the Shipping Industry which led him to the East Coast. He met his loving wife Thea through family friends and together had a daughter Irene.  Ted was committed to his family and their happiness was his top priority.

Ted loved spending time with family and friends. He loved togetherness most of all and loved life to the fullest. Throwing parties at their family home for every occasion is what he did best. He was always the life of the party and everyone was always welcomed and treated as family.

Ted had strong roots in the Greek Orthodox Church and was an active member of the Greek American Community. He loved children, food, music, dance and sports. We will always remember his thunderous contagious laugh and larger than life personality that would light up the darkest rooms.

 Ted leaves behind his devoted wife Thea, daughter Irene, mother Rose, sister Francis, brothers Jimmy and Paul,  brother-in-laws Dino, Tommy and Panayioti Eleftheriou, sister-in-laws, nephews, nieces and numerous family and friends across the globe. His sarcastic wit and contagious sense of humor will live in our hearts forever.

Please join us in celebration of Ted’s life on Thursday, May 5th from 4-8pm at Vander Plaat Colonial Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ. Trisagion service 7:00pm. Funeral service will take place on Friday, May 6th at 10:00am at St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church, 51 Paramus Road, Paramus, NJ.

Please make donations in his memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.  

RELATED

Church
Oligarchs to Patriarchs: EU Eyes Sanctions for Orthodox Head

ROME — The European Union plans to sanction the head of the Russian Orthodox Church in its next round of measures to punish Russia's invasion of Ukraine, EU diplomats said Wednesday, opening a new religious front in Europe’s sanctions regime.

Church
Pope’s Ukraine Diplomacy a Political and Spiritual Tightrope
Church
Greek Language Framework Conference Hosted by the Department of Greek Education

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Mary Zournazi’s Film My Rembetika Blues Now Available in the U.S.

NEW YORK – Award-winning Greek-Australian filmmaker Mary Zournazi spoke with The National Herald about her documentary film My Rembetika Blues which is being released in the U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings