Obituaries

DEATH NOTICE

Theodore (Ted) P. Sogotis was a caring husband, father, son, brother, cousin, uncle and friend. His battle with serious medical issues in recent years showed his courage in facing life with great resilience. Despite the pain, Ted overcame the challenges and stayed strong until the end. He left this world suddenly on April 30, 2022 at age 67.

Born March 9, 1955 in San Francisco to Peter (dec.) and Rose Sogotis, Ted was the eldest of their 4 children. Upon graduating from high school Ted followed in his father’s footsteps and pursued a career in the Shipping Industry which led him to the East Coast. He met his loving wife Thea through family friends and together had a daughter Irene. Ted was committed to his family and their happiness was his top priority.

Ted loved spending time with family and friends. He loved togetherness most of all and loved life to the fullest. Throwing parties at their family home for every occasion is what he did best. He was always the life of the party and everyone was always welcomed and treated as family.

Ted had strong roots in the Greek Orthodox Church and was an active member of the Greek American Community. He loved children, food, music, dance and sports. We will always remember his thunderous contagious laugh and larger than life personality that would light up the darkest rooms.

Ted leaves behind his devoted wife Thea, daughter Irene, mother Rose, sister Francis, brothers Jimmy and Paul, brother-in-laws Dino, Tommy and Panayioti Eleftheriou, sister-in-laws, nephews, nieces and numerous family and friends across the globe. His sarcastic wit and contagious sense of humor will live in our hearts forever.

Please join us in celebration of Ted’s life on Thursday, May 5th from 4-8pm at Vander Plaat Colonial Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ. Trisagion service 7:00pm. Funeral service will take place on Friday, May 6th at 10:00am at St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church, 51 Paramus Road, Paramus, NJ.

Please make donations in his memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.