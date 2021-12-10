Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce & Cyprus Young Professionals Christmas Party

United States

The Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Cyprus Young Professionals posed for a commemorative photo at the Christmas Party on Dec. 8. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

ASTORIA – The Cyprus-US Chamber of Commerce and Cyprus Young Professionals (CYP) Christmas Party was held in a festive atmosphere at Anemos Restaurant in Astoria on December 8. The event was the first in-person since their 2019 Christmas party and last year’s was virtual due to the pandemic.

The party included a charming Christmas show by the talented artists of Cyprus New York Productions with Musical Director Phyto Stratis and singers Aggeliki Psoni, Ariadne Panagopoulou, Louis Bluehart, and Demetris Michael performing the beloved songs of the season. The audience was invited to join a sing-along of the traditional Christmas and New Year’s carols, adding to the cheerful spirit of the evening.

Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Despina Axiotakis gave the welcoming remarks, thanking all those present for supporting the Chamber including the community leaders and the sponsors. She then introduced Vickie Savvides, representing the CYP, who shared her best wishes for the holiday season and thanked all those attending the party.

Chamber President Maria Pappas wished everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy and Healthy New Year and thanked all who contributed, especially Axiotakis for all her efforts, noting that the party would not have been possible without Despina.

“Santa Claus” spread even more Christmas cheer as he distributed gifts, noting that he had just arrived from Cyprus where he had met with the Pope.

New York State Assemblyman Michael Tannousis attended the event and was surprised with a cake and everyone singing Happy Birthday for him on his special day. His wife Anna, sister Jovanna, and father Tony also attended the party. Tannousis thanked everyone for their warm wishes and for the surprise on his “22nd” birthday and wished all the best for a merry Christmas and happy New Year.

The party continued with more music and dancing as Demetris Michael performed the classic Cypriot songs Ta Realia and Trilikotissa, among other Greek favorites.

Among those present were Consul General of Cyprus in New York Michalis Firillas, Consul of Greece Dimitris Papageorgiou, Trade Commissioner of Cyprus Aristos Constantine, Federation of Cypriot-American Organizations President Kyriacos Papastylianou, PSEKA President Philip Christopher, Nicolas Nicolaou, Andreas Comodromos, Demetrios Comodromos, Peter Kakoyiannis, Theoharis David, Maria Hadjidemetriou, Evis Savvides, and many other members of the Chamber, the CYP, and the community.