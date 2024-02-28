Cyprus Project Using Solar Power to Energize Schools, Cut Consumption 30%

Economy

FILE - People enjoy the sun and the sea in the southern port city of Limassol on the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – Sunny Cyprus is taking advantage of that source of power in a groundbreaking project bringing solar energy to schools and educational institutions, installing photovoltaic systems in 405 of them with a combined capacity of 4.9 Megawatts.

It’s a joint collaboration between the Ministry of Education, Sports, and Youth (MoESY) and the Cyprus Electricity Authority (EAC), and thermal insulation measures implemented across 84,000 square meters of school buildings, coupled with waterproofing in areas hosting the newly installed solar panels.

https://solarquarter.com/2024/02/28/cyprus-transforms-405-schools-with-solar-power-a-leap-towards-sustainable-education/

Anticipated to slash energy consumption in schools by 30 percent, the project is aimed at enhancing energy sustainability and alternative supplies. It is supported financially by the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Plan.

Initially, the EAC covered the costs, with reimbursement from the Ministry of Education. This initiative not only promises substantial reductions in energy expenses for educational institutions and creating a greener environmentally friendly future.

Beyond the benefits for schools, the project is poised to bolster energy security, reducing dependence on conventional fossil fuels and making the Greek-Cypriot side of the island a model for sustainable energy, said Solar Quarter.