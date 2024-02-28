x

February 28, 2024

Cyprus Project Using Solar Power to Energize Schools, Cut Consumption 30%

February 28, 2024
By The National Herald
NICOSIA – Sunny Cyprus is taking advantage of that source of power in a groundbreaking project bringing solar energy to schools and educational institutions, installing photovoltaic systems in 405 of them with a combined capacity of 4.9 Megawatts.

It’s a joint collaboration between the Ministry of Education, Sports, and Youth (MoESY) and the Cyprus Electricity Authority (EAC), and thermal insulation measures  implemented across  84,000 square meters of school buildings, coupled with waterproofing in areas hosting the newly installed solar panels.

Anticipated to slash energy consumption in schools by 30 percent, the project is aimed at enhancing energy sustainability and alternative supplies. It is supported financially by the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Plan.

Initially, the EAC covered the costs, with reimbursement from the Ministry of Education. This initiative not only promises substantial reductions in energy expenses for educational institutions and creating a greener environmentally friendly future.

Beyond the benefits for schools, the project is poised to bolster energy security,  reducing  dependence on conventional fossil fuels and making the Greek-Cypriot side of the island a model for sustainable energy, said Solar Quarter.

NICOSIA - Sunny Cyprus is taking advantage of that source of power in a groundbreaking project bringing solar energy to schools and educational institutions, installing photovoltaic systems in 405 of them with a combined capacity of 4.

