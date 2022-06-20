x

June 20, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 64ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

Society

Cyprus Investigates Prison Director’s Blackmail Allegations

June 20, 2022
By Associated Press
Anna Aristotelous
Cyprus Prisons Director Anna Aristotelous speaks to the media after formally filing a complaint against a senior police officer she accused of tasking an inmate to gather any information or video about her private life that could be used to blackmail her, on Monday, June 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Philippos Christou)

NICOSIA — Cyprus launched an investigation on Monday into allegations by the country’s prisons’ director that a senior police officer had recruited an inmate to gather information or video about her private life that could be used to blackmail her.

Attorney General George Savvides appointed lawyer Achilleas Emilianides to carry out a criminal investigation into allegations made by prisons chief Anna Aristotelous and her deputy, Athena Demetriou, against the unnamed police officer. Savvides said the investigation will conclude in about a month.

Aristotelous didn’t specify what the possible motives would be for the unnamed senior police officer to allegedly recruit the inmate, who is serving a long sentence on a drug conviction. She claimed the officer would communicate with the inmate inside the prison through a cellphone.

Inmates gather around Cyprus Prisons Director Anna Aristotelous in a show of support after she formally filed a complaint against a senior police officer she accused of tasking an inmate to gather any information or video about her private life that could be used to blackmail her, on Monday, June 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Philippos Christou)

Speaking after her lawyers filed a formal complaint to Savvides, Aristotelous said the senior officer’s actions aimed to “harm her and, as we believe, constitute a blatant act of corruption, especially because it’s been committed by a member of the police.”

It’s unclear whether the officer has been suspended, but Aristotelous said he should be because of the risk that he could prejudice the investigation.

Government spokesman Marios Pelekanos said additional steps will be taken and “responsibility will be apportioned” after the investigation is completed.

RELATED

Economy
Cypriot Entrepreneurs Fueling Start-Ups But Women Left Out

NICOSIA - Women have largely been excluded from the otherwise success of some 55 startup companies on Cyprus that employ only a handful of people, said a study by the University of Cyprus’ Center for Entrepreneurship.

Society
After 21 Years, Ferry from Cyprus to Greece Will Dock in Piraeus
Politics
EU: Turkish Cypriots Must Curb Migrants Arrivals to Cyprus

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Mission…To Bucharest – A TNH Documentary by Clelia Charissis

When we go on special trips, we travel to each destination with a passion.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings