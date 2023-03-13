Cyprus, Greece Want EU Involved in Solving Cyprus Reunification

VIDEO

Greek Prime Ministers Kyriakos Mitsotakis , left, shakes hands with Cyprus' new President Nikos Christodoulides before their meeting in Athens, on Monday, March 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – In a visit to the Greek Capital, Cyprus’ new President Nikos Christodoulides met Prime Minister Kyriacos Mitsotakis and said the countries would like the European Union involved in trying to bring together Cyprus that’s been split since 1974 Turkish invasions.

Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, a hardliner who follows the line set by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, doesn’t want involvement of the EU, which put soft sanctions on Turkey for drilling for oil and gas off the island.

“The mobilization of Greece and Cyprus is necessary more than ever before. We stand together in the upcoming European Council,” Mitsotakis said, adding that the answer remains a bizonal bicommunal federation.

Tatar has rejected that as well, demanding instead that the United Nations accept the occupied territory as a sovereign country as it remains isolated while the Greek-Cypriot government is a member of the EU.

Mitsotakis said that Christodoulides assumed his duties at a very difficult period of geopolitical volatility with overt revisionism.

Christoulides said that, “I informed Mitsotakis about the need for more active involvement of the EU in the efforts to resolve the Cyprus issue. We know very well that the facts are not easy, but we strongly believe that the current situation cannot be the solution to the problem,” The Cyprus Mail said.

https://cyprus-mail.com/2023/03/13/new-chapter-in-athens-nicosia-relations-as-president-visits-greece/

Christodoulides began his meetings in Greece with President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, with whom he discussed the Cyprus problem and said he told her about upcoming meetings with UN Assistant Secretary-General Rose Marie DiCarlo, who will be visiting Cyprus.

Christodoulides said that his visit to Greece was symbolic but essential because he wants to end Nicosia being the last divided capital of Europe although there’s still a wall in Belfast in Northern Ireland.