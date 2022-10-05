Crowds Flock to Funeral of Alison Russo-Elling, Victim of Greek-American Assailant

General News

Funeral service held Wednesday in Brookville for the late Alison Russo-Elling, attended by thousands of uniformed personnel and scores of relatives and friends. Photo: FDNY

BROOKVILLE – With honors befitting an FDNY EMS lieutenant who fell in the line of duty, Alison Russo-Elling was buried today. A throng of mourners bade farewell to the 61-year-old woman who was killed last Thursday by the knife of 34-year-old Greek-American Peter Zisopoulos, who attacked her without provocation in a horrific incident in Astoria.

The gray weather perfectly reflected the mood of muted mourning in Brookville, Long Island, where the funeral was held Wednesday morning in a special ceremony at the Tiles Center for the Performing Arts on Northern Boulevard.

The Police took extraordinary measures to ensure that the funeral took place as smoothly as possible as thousands of firefighters and police officers, as well as friends and relatives, came to sympathize with the family of the unfortunate ‘professional rescuer’, who lost her life so unexpectedly, Even more tragically, she died just a few months before she was to leave the service.

FDNY members, family, and friends gather for the Celebration of Life for EMS Lieutenant Alison Russo. https://t.co/iDIXRLgqss — FDNY (@FDNY) October 5, 2022

Allison Russo-Elling’s colleagues emphasized her self-sacrifice and her sincere concern for her fellow human beings, which resulted in her saving hundreds of human lives.

Her colleague, Michael Greco, speaking to CBS, “there are hundreds of people walking this Earth who have their life thanks to Alison.”

According to FDNY Acting Chief Laura Kavanaugh, Russo will receive a posthumous promotion to the rank of Captain as a recognition of her efforts during her 25 years of service.

According to the New York Post, the Mayor of New York, Eric Adams was the recipient of exhortations from Russo’s parents, who begged, on the occasion of the murder of their child, to more effectively deal with crime in New York.