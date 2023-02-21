Costas Karamanlis Will Not be a Candidate in Upcoming Elections

Politics

ATHENS – Costas Karamanlis, former prime minister in the period 2004-2009 and leader of New Democracy for 12 years, announced on Tuesday that he will not be a candidate in the upcoming elections, adding however that he will always support the New Democracy government.

The full statement follows:

“I have decided that it is time to complete my parliamentary journey. Therefore I will not be a candidate in the upcoming elections.

Obviously, I always support the New Democracy government, the party founded by Konstantinos Karamanlis and have served continuously for almost half a century. Faithful to its history, ideology, principles and values.

With respect and love for its world and all Greek citizens”.