Conspicuous by Absence in Greek Politics: Female Leaders, Ministers

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, right, meets Greece's center-right Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to hand the mandate trying to form a coalition government, which he is expected to return, at the Presidential Palace in Athens, Greece, Monday, May 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – The faces of Greece’s political party leaders were displayed on TV screens across the country as the May 21 election results were coming in and what stood out was that they were all men.

Despite repeated pledges from successive governments to include more women in their Cabinets and as ministers, only a handful have been appointed and then PASOK-KINAL leader Fofi Gennimata was the only female major party chief when she died in October, 2021 at 57.

In a feature in Barron’s, the news site Agence France-Presse pointed out the phenomenon that illustrated how politics is still largely a man’s game in Greece and that women are struggling to gain a foothold higher up.

Women only acquired the vote in Greece in 1952 and only 20 percent of the 300 Members of Parliament are women, one of the lowest rates in the European Union and there are really no high-profile women in the game.

Before an interim government was appointed ahead of a second round of elections June 25, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ administration had only 10 women in a Cabinet of 58, and only two female ministers.

In 2015, Vasiliki Thanou, who had been a Supreme Court chief, became the country’s first female prime minister, on a technicality to head a caretaker government between elections and she was later named head of of then Premier Alexis Tsipras’ legal office, clouding any sense of being neutral.

“The number of women involved in politics is not satisfactory. Perhaps Greek society is not mature enough to recognise that women have the same potential as men to assume political responsibilities,” she said.

Mitsotakis didn’t fill his leadership with women either even though his sister, Dora Bakoyianni, was the first female Mayor of Athens and a foreign minister but has been sidelined since.

After being elected in a July, 2019 rout of SYRIZA by New Democracy, Mitsotakis’ government introduced a mandatory quota of at least 40 percent of female candidates on electoral lists.

He also made veteran judge Katerina Sakellaropoulou the country’s President, but that’s largely a powerless, symbolic office although of some prestige but Mitsotakis hasn’t moved to make women a priority.

“There are (indeed) a lot of women on the ballots, but they are not elected,” said New Democracy candidate Dora Palli-Petralia, whose mother was one of the party’s few women ministers in the 2000s.

One of the few women in a powerful position was Eva Kaili from the PASOK-KINAL center left who was a European Parliament Vice-President before being arrested in a bribery scandal around Qatar – but the Greek media before then focused on her “beauty” and “beautiful blue eyes,” noted AFP.

Speaking to young female YouTuber Nefeli Meg last month, Mitsotakis vowed to appoint “many more” women in government if re-elected without saying why he didn’t do it in his first term.

“We live in a patriarchal society, we are a Mediterranean society and many gender stereotypes persist,” Stella Kasdagli, co-founder of the non-profit organisation Women on Top told AFP.

In Greece “the life of women is almost entirely defined by family tasks,” in particular the education of children and frequently the care of elderly parents, she added of what’s holding them back.