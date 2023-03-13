Supreme Court Prosecutor Requests OSE Accident Files from Past 15 Years

Society

ATHENS – On Monday, Chief Supreme Court prosecutor Isidoros Dogiakos requested all documents pertaining to Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE) accidents from the past 15 years. The request was made in a letter addressed to OSE interim governor and CEO, Panagiotis Terezakis, as part of an investigation into criminal liabilities and ongoing issues that resulted in the loss of 57 lives and injuries to numerous others during the head-on collision of a passenger and freight train in Tempi on February 28.

As the Supreme Court prosecutor stated, OSE management is obligated to notify the highest prosecutorial authority regarding fatal accidents from the past 15 years, including their location, the number of casualties and injuries, and the efforts made to pursue legal liability against those responsible.

Furthermore, Dogiakos is examining the case file on the Adendro railway accident in Thessaloniki from May 2017, which resulted in the death of four individuals and ten injuries. Only one of the surviving engineers was tried and acquitted.

Meanwhile, Charalambos Vourliotis, head of the authority for combating money laundering and illicit gains, who is also investigating OSE contracts for liabilities related to the Tempi accident, announced on Monday that he would scrutinize contracts dating back 15 years.