March 27, 2023

Chicago Greek Parade Spotlighted by Windy City Media

March 27, 2023
By The National Herald
FsA-eCpXsAA2qEW
(Photo: Consulate General of Greece in Chicago)

CHICAGO – The Chicago-Sun Times was among the media outlets that chronicled and praised the energy and pride that was on display in the Windy City for the annual Greek parade on March 26.

“Hellenic pride was front-and-center on a brisk Sunday afternoon in Greektown as hundreds lined up for the annual Greek Heritage Parade on Halsted Street, held one day after Greek Independence Day… Spectators waved blue and white Greek flags along the route, from Van Buren to Madison streets, lining up several rows deep at some points,” the article noted.

“The colorful, traditionally dressed dancers of the Perifania School of Hellenic Music and Dance… Some of their outfits, the traditional clothing of revolutionaries, are heirlooms around 200 years old,” said Perifania member Dimitri Dallas, who added that, ”the older crowd gets really sentimental because they’ve seen their grandfathers and great-grandfathers dressed in it.”

moved to Chicago from Greece before she was born. She was most excited to see the parade floats.

“It makes me feel really proud that I am Greek,” said eight-year-old Lydia Balaskas.

The article noted that, “Evan Fish’s dad grew up in Greece, and his grandfather had fought in the country’s army. Evan, 14, a Disney Magnet School student, said he had been learning about his Greek roots in class, and had come to the parade with his mother to explore his heritage.”

(Material from the Chicago Sun-Times was used in this article)

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald's Educator of the Year.

