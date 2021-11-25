x

November 25, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 41ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

Society

Channel Deaths Fuel UK-France Tensions Over Migrant Boats

November 25, 2021
By Associated Press
Migration Britain France
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, England by the RNLI, following a small boat incident in the English Channel, Thursday Nov. 25, 2021. On Wednesday around 30 migrants bound for Britain died when their boat sank in the English Channel, in what France’s interior minister called the biggest migration tragedy on the dangerous crossing to date. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

LONDON — The deaths of at least 27 people in the English Channel is fueling tensions between the U.K. and France over how to stop migrants from crossing the world’s busiest waterway in small boats.

Despite a pledge from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron that they would “do everything possible” to stop people smugglers from endangering lives, politicians on both sides of the channel are already blaming their counterparts for failing to prevent Wednesday’s tragedy.

U.K. officials criticize France for rejecting their offer of British police and border officers to conduct joint patrols along the channel coast with French police. French authorities say Britain is stoking the crisis because it is too easy for migrants to remain in the country and work if they manage to cross the channel.

Amid the finger pointing, British lawmakers on Thursday will debate the soaring number of migrants who are crossing the channel in small boats. Macron is scheduled to discuss the issue with European Union officials.

Meanwhile, migrants are continuing to brave frigid weather in small boats and unseaworthy dinghies in hopes of getting to British shores to seek asylum or better opportunities. More than 25,000 people have made the dangerous Channel crossing so far this year, about triple the total for the whole of 2020.

“This tragedy was completely predictable, indeed it was predicted and it was completely preventable,” Zoe Gardner, of the Joint Council of Welfare for Immigrants, told the BBC. “This has to be a time for our government to mark a turning point.”

“We need to offer people alternatives to the smuggling boats.”

Johnson said Wednesday it was clear that French operations to stop migrant boats from leaving French shores “haven’t been enough,” despite millions of pounds of support promised by the British government this summer meant to fund more police patrols on French beaches.

But Calais lawmaker Pierre-Henri Dumont told the BBC that more patrols “will not change anything because we have 200 to 300 kilometers (125 to 185 miles) of shore to monitor 24/7.”

“I think it’s time for both our governments to stop blaming each other and to try and talk to each other and find real solutions, not a crazy solution such as having more and more people patrolling, sending the British Army to the French shore,” Dumont said. “That is not acceptable and will not change anything.”

On Thursday, Natalie Elphicke, a Conservative member of Britain’s Parliament for Dover and Deal on the southern English coast, said it was “absolutely vital that the French police stop the boats leaving in the first place.”

“Rather disappointingly, yesterday we saw the French police in footage standing by while boats got together and migrants got it them and they went off the shore in France,” she told The Associated Press. “Britain has offered to help with people and resources, and I hope the French will now take up that offer and other European countries will come to France’s aid.”

RELATED

Politics
Mitsotakis Stresses Importance of Asia-Europe Partnership

ATHENS - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stressed the importance of the Asia-Europe partnership and the need to strengthen cooperation during the 13th Summit of the "Europe-Asia Meeting" (ASEM), which is being held online, on Thursday.

Society
Germany Latest Country to Pass 100,000 Deaths from COVID-19
Politics
Oikonomou Stresses Greece’s Strategy to Keep Economy Fully Operational

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

Church

ATHENS - The President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou welcomed Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew (Vartholomeos) at the Presidential Mansion on Tuesday and congratulated him on his 30th anniversary as Ecumenical Patriarch.

Politics

ANKARA - Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has stepped up rising provocations, blaming Greece for aggression as tension between the countries rises in the dispute over the seas in the Aegean and East Mediterranean.

Politics

NEW YORK – The Greek-American community is deeply concerned about recent strong pro-Turkish statements of the newly-elected Mayor of New York, Eric Adams, in the context of his interview with the Turkish news agency Anadolu, in which he went far beyond the limits of diplomatic communications.

Society

Politics

Video

Review: The Sunny, Shaggy “Licorice Pizza” Soaks Up the ’70s

It's school picture day at a high school in Southern California's San Fernando Valley in the opening scene of Paul Thomas Anderson's 1970s-set "Licorice Pizza.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings