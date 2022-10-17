x

October 17, 2022

Changing Priorities in RES Projects Proves Gov’t’s Policy of Favoritism, Says SYRIZA

October 17, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Syriza new logo (Kontarinis Giorgos/Eurokinissi)
SYRIZA logo. (Kontarinis Giorgos/Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – Instead of boosting Renewable Energy Sources (RES), the Greek government is “pursuing an energy policy based on favoritism, through tailor-made legislation,” said SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance party on Monday.

The party charged that Environment & Energy Minister Skrekas decided to change the priority of RES projects, selecting investors for them without tendering, which has raised protests from domestic and foreign investors.

In contrast, the party added, over the last years years the government has yet “to upgrade the electricity network, or make progress in the regulatory framework of energy storage, or even strengthen energy communities and self-production.”

Hundreds of investors, Syriza claimed, “even energy giants abroad, speak of complete lack of transparency and tailor-made provisions that leave off the grid mature RES investments worth billions, which, upon completion, would be able to reduce the price of produced electricity, and benefit consumers directly.”

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

