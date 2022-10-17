Changing Priorities in RES Projects Proves Gov’t’s Policy of Favoritism, Says SYRIZA

Politics

ATHENS – Instead of boosting Renewable Energy Sources (RES), the Greek government is “pursuing an energy policy based on favoritism, through tailor-made legislation,” said SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance party on Monday.

The party charged that Environment & Energy Minister Skrekas decided to change the priority of RES projects, selecting investors for them without tendering, which has raised protests from domestic and foreign investors.

In contrast, the party added, over the last years years the government has yet “to upgrade the electricity network, or make progress in the regulatory framework of energy storage, or even strengthen energy communities and self-production.”

Hundreds of investors, Syriza claimed, “even energy giants abroad, speak of complete lack of transparency and tailor-made provisions that leave off the grid mature RES investments worth billions, which, upon completion, would be able to reduce the price of produced electricity, and benefit consumers directly.”