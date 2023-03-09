Celebration for the 75th Anniversary of the Unification of the Dodecanese Islands with Greece

Events

BALTIMORE, Maryland – On Sunday, March 5, 2023, with the blessing of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, His Grace Bishop Apostolos of Medeia visited the Greek Orthodox Community of St. Nicholas in Greektown, Baltimore, Maryland for celebration of the Sunday of Orthodoxy, which was commemorated by the traditional procession of icons with the youth of the parish. Following the procession, His Grace presided over a Doxology in honor of the 75th Anniversary of the Unification of the Dodecanese Islands with Greece.

Following the Hierarchical Divine Liturgy, the festivities continued for the 75th Anniversary of the Unification of the Dodecanese Islands at the nearby Greektown Square & Event Center, “The Plateia,” with over 400 Orthodox faithful from throughout the greater Baltimore area in attendance for this auspicious occasion. His Grace conveyed the paternal love and blessings of His Eminence and spoke on the importance of this historic event and the significance of each of the twelve islands. The event was further blessed with the presence of the Ambassador of Greece to the United States, Her Excellency Alexandra Papadopoulou, who expressed the importance of the Dodecanese Islands to the Hellenic nation. Also in attendance were distinguished political and military dignitaries from both Greece and Cyprus. Following the speeches, all in attendance enjoyed the traditional Greek dances from the islands performed by the parish youth dance groups.

This annual celebration was organized under the spiritual guidance of the Rev. Protopresbyter George Oikonomou, the Proistamenos of the Parish, the leadership of Mrs. Stamatia Ieromonahos, the President of the Parish Council, and the dedicated work of the chairman of the event, Mr. George Comninos.

Source: https://www.goarch.org/