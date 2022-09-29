x

September 29, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.98 USD

NYC 56ºF

ATHENS 84ºF

Economy

Buzzz …. Red-Hot Spot Athens Awash With Autumn Tourists Too

September 29, 2022
By The National Herald
ΤΟΥΡΙΣΤΙΚΑ ΣΤΙΓΜΙΟΤΥΠΑ ΣΤΟ ΚΕΝΤΡΟ ΤΗΣ ΑΘΗΝΑΣ (ΑΝΑΣΤΑΣΗΣ ΝΑΡΕΚΙΑΝ/EUROKINISSI)
FILE - Tourists visit archeological sites and other attractions of Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Anastasis Narekian)

ATHENS – No longer a jumping-off point to get to the islands, Athens has become a tourist lure with coffee shops, funky neighborhoods, and areas easy to walk, foreign visitors still packing the city as autumn has begun.

Mayor Kostas Bakoyiannis has been trying to spruce up and beautify a city filled with grimy, gray concrete buildings and abandoned structures  – including now decrepit classical mansions covered in graffiti.

Despite its general unattractiveness, the capital has developed a reputation, especially among the young, for a kind of Bohemian allure in spots, including the anarchist neighborhood of Exarchia where there are clashes with riot police.

A delighted Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said efforts to make the city and country a year-round attraction are paying off, paired with still warm autumn weather which allows for swimming and extended island visits.

“Despite it being the end of September, Athens is still full of tourists from all over the world. The goal now is for October to maintain the same high levels,” he said, reported GTP Headlines.

That was during the 9th Investments in Greece & Development Prospects-2022 conference organized by the Athens Chamber of Commerce and the Hellenic Institute of Entrepreneurship & Sustainable Development.

The benefits are many, he said, with tourism being the country’s biggest revenue engine bringing in as much as 20 percent of the annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 205.58 billion euros ($200.3 billion.)

This year could be another record-buster, despite the waning COVID-19 pandemic, and is on a course to perhaps surpass the 20-billion euro ($19.49 billion) mark and more than 33 million arrivals.

“Dozens of professions flourish around tourism, from primary production and the commercial sector, to catering and tourism industry professions. We are mainly talking about small and medium-sized businesses that support and are supported by the tourist product,” he said, the site reported.

Investments & Developments Minister Adonis Georgiadis said the Greek economy this year will achieve a “triple record” of investments, exports and tourism revenue.

“This year we will have an all-time record in investments … in the first half of 2022 we had an 11 percent increase in investments compared to 2021 when we had a 30-year record,” the minister also said.

“Imagine what we could achieve if we had peace and tranquility like we did during the 2015-2019 period,” he said, the economy predicted to grow some 6 percent or more.

But that’s still not enough to lower the 24 percent Value Added Tax (VAT) on food, the government said, because the tourism euros are being used to help pay for 9 billion euros ($8.77 billion) in energy subsidies for households.

RELATED

Politics
Italy’s Far-Right Trump-Like Leader, Fascism Worry Greek Politicians

ATHENS - Divided over everything else, Greece’s ruling New Democracy Conservatives and major opposition SYRIZA Leftists are united in their stance against Italy’s incoming ultra-far right led coalition government.

Politics
Mitsotakis, von der Leyen Reschedule Meeting for Saturday
Society
Greek Cops Raid Athens University Dorms, Arrest 32 Gang Suspects

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

After Amazon, Google’s First Cloud Region Coming to Greece

ATHENS - Despite having a costly Internet that’s the slowest in the European Union, Greece is continuing to attract high-tech giants, with Alphabet’s Google planning to create its first cloud region in the country.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings