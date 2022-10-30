x

October 30, 2022

British Women in Greece Rescue Abandoned Puppies Litter

October 30, 2022
By The National Herald
In this Feb. 14, 2020 photo, Egyptian Vets for Animal Care, the country's first spay and neuter program, mark a puppy with red paint after giving it a rabies shot, in Cairo, Egypt. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)
(AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, file)

ATHENS – A big problem in Greece – stray dogs – was seen first-hand by a woman from Greenwich, England who joined with an online friend to save a litter of puppies found on the streets of the island of Zakynthos in Greece.

Lauren Harrison was vacationing there when she noticed a Facebook post appealing for help from a woman named Emma who had found the puppies and their mother, said Yahoo News.

Emma, too, was visiting the island and are looking for donations to bring the puppies to the United Kingdom to find homes for them, no word why they didn’t try to place them on the island.

Lauren told the News Shopper: “Before I stepped in to help, Emma and her partner went to feed the puppies and the rescue mission began.

Due to the stray problem on the island, the shelters were full, and with no help from the government, Emma felt helpless and worried as her holiday was coming to an end.

“After a dig around, Emma got in contact with the charity Greek Animal Rescue who were able to coordinate help.”

Greek Animal Rescue is a small UK registered charity which is run by a handful of unpaid volunteers who are dedicated to helping the abused, abandoned, and neglected animals of Greece, the report said.’

A pet taxi was arranged to pick the puppies up to take them to mainland Greece for vet care and a foster home four days after Emma made the call.

However, Emma was heading home, so there was no one to keep the pups safe in these four days, so she released an appeal out, to which Lauren responded.

“Unfortunately, many puppies born on the street in Greece do not make it as they are so susceptible to infection which their little bodies can’t take. “Despite this, they were so playful, and mum was so amazing with the pups,” she said.

On the last night of the puppies being in Zakynthos, dog shelter Zante Strays was able to care for them and they were then shipped off to stay with a “lovely” foster carer in mainland Greece, Lauren said.

