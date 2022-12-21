x

December 21, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 25ºF

ATHENS 50ºF

Economy

BoG: The Current Account Payments Balance Deficit Widened in January-October 2022

December 21, 2022
By Athens News Agency
FILE - A man walks outside the headquarters of the Bank of Greece, in central Athens, on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
FILE - A man walks outside the headquarters of the Bank of Greece, in central Athens, on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – The current account payments balance deficit in the January-October 2022 period rose by 6.3 billion euros year on year and stood at 13.6 billion euros, the Bank of Greece reported in figures released on Wednesday.

A rise in the deficit of the balance of goods is accounted for by a larger increase in imports than in exports. Exports grew by 39.5% at current prices (5.3% at constant prices) and imports increased by 46.4% at current prices (20.5% at constant prices). Specifically, non-oil exports and imports of goods grew, respectively, by 25.5% and 28.0% at current prices (8.5% and 19.2% at constant prices).

A rise in the surplus of the services balance is due to an improvement mainly in the travel balance, as well as in the transport and other services balances. Non-residents’ arrivals rose by 92.1% and the relevant receipts by 70.4% year on year, representing 88.9% and 97.4% of their respective levels in 2019. Net transport receipts increased by 13.7%.

The primary income account surplus decreased year on year, mainly due to lower net receipts of other primary income. The secondary income account registered a deficit, against a surplus in the corresponding period of 2021, reflecting net general government payments, against net receipts.

A rise in the deficit of the balance of goods is accounted for by a larger increase in imports than in exports. Exports grew by 39.5% at current prices (5.3% at constant prices) and imports increased by 46.4% at current prices (20.5% at constant prices). Specifically, non-oil exports and imports of goods grew, respectively, by 25.5% and 28.0% at current prices (8.5% and 19.2% at constant prices).

A rise in the surplus of the services balance is due to an improvement mainly in the travel balance, as well as in the transport and other services balances. Non-residents’ arrivals rose by 92.1% and the relevant receipts by 70.4% year on year, representing 88.9% and 97.4% of their respective levels in 2019. Net transport receipts increased by 13.7%.

The primary income account surplus decreased year on year, mainly due to lower net receipts of other primary income. The secondary income account registered a deficit, against a surplus in the corresponding period of 2021, reflecting net general government payments, against net receipts.

In the January-October 2022 period, under direct investment, residents’ external assets increased by 1.1 billion euros and residents’ external liabilities, which represent non-residents’ direct investment in Greece, rose by 5.7 billion euros.

Under portfolio investment, an increase in residents’ external assets is mainly attributable to a rise of 8.7 billion euros in residents’ holdings of foreign bonds and Treasury bills. An increase in their liabilities is attributable to a rise of 83.0 million euros in non-residents’ holdings of Greek bonds and Treasury bills and a rise of 78.0 million euros in non-residents’ holdings of shares of Greek firms.

Under other investment, a drop in residents’ external assets is due to a decline of 6.6 billion euros in residents’ deposit and repo holdings abroad, which was partly offset by a 3.9 billion euros statistical adjustment associated with the issuance of banknotes. An increase in residents’ external liabilities reflects chiefly a rise of 10.6 billion euros in non-residents’ deposit and repo holdings in Greece (the TARGET account included) and a 3.9 billion euros statistical adjustment associated with the issuance of banknotes, which were partly offset by a decline of 5.1 billion euros in the outstanding debt to non-residents.

At end-October 2022, Greece’s reserve assets stood at 11.1 billion euros, compared with 12.3 billion euros at end-October 2021.

RELATED

Politics
Albanian Leader Says Turkey Meddled in Maritime Deal With Greece

ATHENS - Turkey tried to get in between a maritime deal signed by Albania and Greece in 2009 which agreed on a delimitation of sea zones and the Continental Shelf, Albania's then-prime minister and president Sali Berisha said.

Politics
Six Greek Fringe Parties Morph, Shoot for Seats in 2023 Elections
Politics
NATO Says Greece, Turkey Can Resolve Spats With More Talks

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Central Park Gate Honors Wrongly Imprisoned ‘Exonerated 5’

NEW YORK — At a small patch of Central Park flanking New York's Harlem neighborhood, scores came Monday to remember the injustice that imprisoned five Black and Latino teenagers after they were wrongly accused and convicted of the 1989 rape of a white jogger.

WASHINGTON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was making his way to Washington on Wednesday for a summit with President Joe Biden and to address Congress in his first known trip outside the country since Russia's invasion began in February.

WASHINGTON — The U.S.

The executive summary of the House Jan.

KABUL, Afghanistan — Taliban security forces in the Afghan capital on Wednesday enforced a higher education ban for women by blocking their access to universities, with video obtained by The Associated Press showing women weeping and consoling each other outside one campus in Kabul.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.