x

October 28, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 59ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

Society

Big Tourism Wave Carrying Greece to Safe Harbor, Big Bucks

October 28, 2022
By The National Herald
FILE - In this Saturday, May 23, 2020 file photo, a man sprays water at umbrellas outside a tavern at Plaka district, in Athens, as the restaurant prepares for reopening. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis, File)
FILE - In this Saturday, May 23, 2020 file photo, a man sprays water at umbrellas outside a tavern at Plaka district, in Athens, as the restaurant prepares for reopening. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis, File)

ATHENS – While it might narrowly miss setting a record during the waning COVID-19 pandemic, tourism in Greece remains so strong in 2022, even into the autumn, that it’s providing critical revenues to subsidize energy bills and rejuvenate the economy.

Helped by a strong U.S. dollar and Europeans’ pent-up demand to go on vacation, it’s a stronger comeback from the pandemic slump than many expected, with Greece leading the way after essentially ending health measures.

Greece also has benefitted from Rich Tourism – the wealthy, super-wealthy and Uber-wealthy love the country’s growing luxury resorts and 5-star hotels with the kind of amenities they’ve come to expect and they’ve been pouring in and opening their deep pockets to spend.

The New Democracy government hopes the year will break the 20-billion euro ($19.98 billion) mark and top the 33 million arrivals who came in 2019 before the Coronavirus struck, especially to help offset raging inflation.

It was luxury vacations, especially island hopping on yachts, that fared best in Greece in 2022. Week-long holiday trips around islands of the Aegean aboard Stelios Zompanakis’ yacht were in demand all summer. And he was booked solid through October.

“People after COVID (-19), after two years of frustration and probably, you know, putting some money aside, they decided they should have vacation,” Zompanakis told the Associated Press.

“I think the income of the budgets that they were willing to spend rose, so that also brought, let’s say, more quality guests to Greece and people asking for something more than just an all-inclusive experience. And this helped Greece a lot,” he also added.

Greece is using funds to help struggling businesses and households facing financial pressures from both the cost-of-living and the energy crisis, paying up to 90 percent of electric bills that doubled after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine spiked prices fast.

In Athens’ historic Plaka district, tourists in October are still packing the narrow streets, crowding around tourist shops for souvenirs but the government said there’s not enough money to cut a 24 percent Value Added Tax (VAT) on food despite that.

But tourism is propelling growth that could exceed 6 percent this year and is the country’s biggest revenue engine, bringing in as much as 20 percent of the annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 216.48 billion euros ($216.2 billion) and tourists expected all year round now.

RELATED

Society
Commemorating ‘OXI’ Day

On October 28th, we commemorate ‘OXI’ Day and the heroism and sacrifice of the Greeks during World War II.

Politics
Greece Will Get Renewable Energy Sources from Saudi Arabia
Society
Greece Wants Consumers, Businesses to Cut Peak Time Electric Use

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Crime, Trump Center Stage in Sole New York Governor’s Debate (Video)

ALBANY, N.Y.

NEW YORK — Decades ago, as communists and suspected communists were being blacklisted and debates spread over the future of American democracy, John Steinbeck — a resident of Paris at the time — often found himself asked about the headlines from his native country.

MIAMI — Residents of a Miami Beach building on the same street where a condominium collapse killed nearly 100 people were forced to evacuate on Thursday evening after officials determined the structure was unsafe and gave orders to leave.

CHERRY HILL, NJ – St. Thomas Greek Afternoon School on October 27 enthusiastically celebrated the anniversary of ‘OXI’ Day.

WASHINGTON — Speaking last year on the House floor, Democratic Rep.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings