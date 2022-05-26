x

May 26, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 68ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

Sciences

Big Stinging Purple Jellyfish Popping Up Again in Aegean Sea

May 26, 2022
By The National Herald
FILE- "Sea snot" observed near the island of Limnos. (Photo via Limnos FM)

ATHENS – Just in time for the coming summer tourism season as Greece hopes millions will pour in during the lingering COVID-19 pandemic is the phenomenon again of purple jellyfish in parts of the Aegean, who are big and bring a big sting too.

Marine experts said it’s because of warming waters and overfishing creating a proliferation of the jellyfish whose tentacles can catch unaware swimmers from 10 feet away.

“This is the second year that we have observed an outbreak of Pelagia Noctiluca in Greek waters,” Epaminondas Christou, Director of Research at the Oceanography Institute of the Hellenic Center for Marine Research (HCMR) told Kathimerini, using the Latin name for the specific type of jellyfish.

The jellyfish had been sighted in large numbers in the central and northern Aegean, but also further south and particularly in the Saronic Gulf near Athens, with residents on Aegina saying the problem was particularly acute.

Christou said the purple stinger is a pelagic species that reproduces in the open sea and drifts on the sea currents, reaching coasts and beaches. It is found across the Mediterranean, he added, though the “persistence of the phenomenon in Greek waters indicates that there may be a breeding site in the Aegean.”

“According to older cycles, outbreaks of this particular species appear every 10-12 years and last two to three years. It remains to be seen if the pattern will repeat itself or if it will last longer,” he said, also citing climate change as a reason.

“On the one hand, the rising sea temperature increases its reproduction rate. On the other, the reduction of pelagic fish, which feed on them, give the jellyfish ground to spread. The same is the case with the declining numbers of turtles, which are their main predator,” Christou told the paper.

He recommended that swimmers come prepared with a sting lotion or salve combining equal parts baking soda and water and wash off any tentacles clinging to the skin.

The purple jellyfish is orange-brown in adolescence and acquires a striking mauve or pink color in adulthood but has a bell diameter of only 3-12 centimeters (1.18-4.72 inches) but has those dangerous tentacles.

 

 

RELATED

Society
Time Clocks? Greek Bank, Supermarket Workers Can Soon Use Apps

ATHENS - No more punching time clocks - out of the past - as starting July 1  more than 150,000 workers at banks and major supermarket chains in Greece can check in and out of work using an app on their smartphones.

Society
The Incredible Shrinking Country: Greece’s Population Going Down
Politics
After Vapid Response, EU Finally Backs Greece Against Turkey

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Mission, TNH’s New Travel Documentary Series with Clelia Charissis

Every weekend, TNH and Clelia Charissis are on a mission, traveling around Greece and the world to highlight places through the people we meet along the way.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings