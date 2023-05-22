Best Artificial Intelligence Project Award to Gioula Papadopoulou at Dérapage 23

Culture

ΜONTREAL – Visual artist Gioula Papadopoulou received the award for the Best Artificial Intelligence project at Dérapage 23, an event in Montreal, Canada, dedicated to non-narrative and abstract video, with a history since 2000. The screening of the selected works and the presentation of the awards of this year’s edition of Dérapage took place at the Cinémathèque Québécoise on May 11, in collaboration with the Sommets du cinéma d’animation festival. The award for an Artificial Intelligence project was established for the first time this year as a special category, focusing on the use of contemporary generative AI tools.

The award-winning video, entitled AI made me do it: Ophelia, has been created using Artificial Intelligence systems and was recently presented at the Alchimies Numériques exhibition at IMMIX Galerie in Paris. It is a surreal, non-narrative animation where a classic character (Ophelia) encounters strange dream mutations and unexpected futuristic scenes through multiple variations of an initial image that was created as “Ophelia” by an AI generator. Accordingly, the audio part of the project was also generated from the initial image, using an artificial intelligence platform that converted the image into sound.

Gioula Papadopoulou is a visual artist and art director/curator of the international festival Video Art Miden. Her artistic practice focuses on video art. As an artist, she has presented her work in many exhibitions, site-specific projects and video art festivals in Greece and internationally. As an art director/curator of Video Art Miden, she has organized/curated numerous screenings, exhibitions and events in Greece and has collaborated with significant festivals, museums and institutions globally. Since 2020, she teaches at the New Media Laboratory, School of Visual & Applied Arts, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki.

More information on Dérapage is available online: https://derapage.ca/.