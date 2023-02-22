Obama to Participate in 2023 SNF Nostos Conference in Athens

Society

ATHENS – President Barack Obama will take part in this year’s SNF Nostos Conference from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) where he will join SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos for a one-on-one keynote conversation focused on how to strengthen our democratic culture and the importance in investing in the next generation of leaders.

As the Obama Foundation announced yesterday: “In June, the [Obama Foundation Leaders] program will culminate in an in-person convening with President Obama in Athens, Greece, that brings together all 105 Obama Leaders. The Leaders convening will be an opportunity for changemakers to conclude their six-month leadership development journey, build cross-cohort connections, and graduate into the Obama Foundation Leadership Network, our community of global program alumni.”

“While in Athens, President Obama will also participate in the SNF Nostos Conference from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF).”

SNF is proud to have supported both the forthcoming Obama Presidential Center in Chicago and the Obama Foundation Leaders program (more to come later).

The conference is part of SNF Nostos, which will be hosted by SNF at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) in Athens from June 20-23. Open to all, SNF Nostos also includes an SNF Dialogues discussion, the SNF Nostos Run, concerts from a jaw-dropping lineup of performers, and more.

This marks President Obama’s second appearance at the SNFCC. In 2016, during his last international trip while in office, he delivered a stirring, memorable speech from the stage in Stavros Niarchos Hall.