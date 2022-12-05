Babylon AHEPA Chapter 416 Celebrates Veterans Day

Associations

BABYLON, NY – On November 13, Veterans Day, the AHEPA Brothers of Babylon

Chapter 416 honored the veterans who served in the United States military supporting our country in a ceremony at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in West Babylon. Chapter 416 President Teddy Manolios presented the individual veterans with a certificate and an AHEPA Medal of Honor for their service as a way of showing our appreciation for all the sacrifices these men made to keep our country free. Brother Silvio Capoccia presented a speech to the community thanking all the AHEPA veterans for their sacrifice and loyalty. During his presentation, Capoccia emphasized what the AHEPA Veterans Day was all about. After the ceremony, the AHEPA Brothers hosted Coffee Hour with refreshments in the Community room.