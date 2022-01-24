Attica Region Governor Appeals to People to Avoid Unnecessary Car Trips

Society

ATHENS – Attica Region governor George Patoulis on Monday appealed to people to avoid making unnecessary journeys in their cars so as to facilitate the work of snow ploughs and other vehicles attempting to clear the roads, after the snow caused heavy traffic build up on central roads.

“Our efforts are focused on keeping all the central roads of Attica open, as well as those that lead to hospitals,” Patoulis said from the traffic management centre of the region.

Attica region crews, in collaboration with the traffic police and municipalities, are striving to ensure that the central roads that are the responsibility of the regional authority stay open. They include Kifissias and Mesogeion, Katehaki, Marathonos, Kifissou and Lavriou avenues. There is heavy traffic, however, because many people are attempting to return home before the weather worsens in the afternoon, including a large number of public-sector staff who were sent home early.

The Attica region is also working with the ambulance service to assist people to reach healthcare facilities, with vehicles on standby to transfer patients or people that become trapped.

Patoulis announced that a meeting will be held with local mayors to coordinate action in order to deal with the problems that might arise.