x

January 24, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 0ºF

ATHENS 0ºF

Society

Attica Region Governor Appeals to People to Avoid Unnecessary Car Trips

January 24, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Governor of Attica region, George Patoulis. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Giannis Panagopoulos)
Goveor of Attica region, George Patoulis. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Giannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – Attica Region governor George Patoulis on Monday appealed to people to avoid making unnecessary journeys in their cars so as to facilitate the work of snow ploughs and other vehicles attempting to clear the roads, after the snow caused heavy traffic build up on central roads.

“Our efforts are focused on keeping all the central roads of Attica open, as well as those that lead to hospitals,” Patoulis said from the traffic management centre of the region.

Attica region crews, in collaboration with the traffic police and municipalities, are striving to ensure that the central roads that are the responsibility of the regional authority stay open. They include Kifissias and Mesogeion, Katehaki, Marathonos, Kifissou and Lavriou avenues. There is heavy traffic, however, because many people are attempting to return home before the weather worsens in the afternoon, including a large number of public-sector staff who were sent home early.

The Attica region is also working with the ambulance service to assist people to reach healthcare facilities, with vehicles on standby to transfer patients or people that become trapped.

Patoulis announced that a meeting will be held with local mayors to coordinate action in order to deal with the problems that might arise.

RELATED

Society
Greece Confirms 19,075 New COVID Cases, 111 Deaths

ATHENS - Greece confirmed 19,075 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 62 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Monday.

Economy
Greek Economy to Grow by 5.2% in H1 2022, Survey Says
Politics
Greek-Turkish Joint Economic Committee Concludes 5th Session

Top Stories

Culture

If you are reading this today, you can thank your parents, grandparents, great-grandparents, and previous ancestors for your existence.

Politics

A former senator, minister, cabinet secretary, chief of staff to Australian former PM John Howard for more than a decade, Arthur Synodinos is Australia’s ambassador to the United States since 2020.

General News

Anton "Tony" Mandros, 87, of Portsmouth, RI, passed to his eternal reward on January 19.

Church

Church

Video

In Mourning Yet Again, NYC Prepares to Honor Fallen Officer

NEW YORK — A city reeling from a recent spate of violence prepared to lay to rest a rookie police officer being hailed as an inspiration to his immigrant community, as investigators sought to make sense of a domestic dispute that left another officer "fighting for his life.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings