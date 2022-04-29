x

April 29, 2022

Athens Metro, Trams to Run on Sunday Schedules May 1

April 29, 2022
By Athens News Agency
A commuter wearing a face mask now obligatory in public transport, to prevent the spread of new coronavirus, sits inside a train at Syntagma Metro station during rush hour in central Athens, Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
ATHENS – Athens metro trains and the tram will run on a Sunday schedule on Labor Day (May 1), which this year falls on a Sunday.

However, city buses and trolleys however will only run between 09:00 and 21:00, their worker unions said, to honor Labor Day and following a strike called by the umbrella union of the private sector, GSEE. Buses and trolleys will be out on the routes by 10:00 in the morning and gradually withdrawn as of 20:00 the latest, while they will run on Sunday schedules.

The national railway union members will also hold a 24-hour strike in honor of Labor day, which will affect both intercity and urban railroad schedules.

Managing company TrainOSE said the only trains operating on Sunday are the following:

– Athens-Thessaloniki (round trip): trains no. 52, 53, 56, 57

– Larissa-Thessaloniki: trains no. 1591, 1592, 2593, 2594, 2595, 2598

– Piraeus-Kiato (urban RR): trains no. 1300, 1305, 1318, 1323, 1326, 2301

– Athens-Chalkida (urban RR): trains no. 1534, 1539, 1550, 1555, 1558, 2533 and

– Ano Lechonia-Milies: trains no. 3800, 3801

The schedules are the same as announced on Thursday, while the rest of the passenger trains and TrainOSE’s buses will be cancelled on Sunday.

Heat Wave Scorches India’s Wheat Crop, Snags Export Plans

NEW DELHI — An unusually early, record-shattering heat wave in India has reduced wheat yields, raising questions about how the country will balance its domestic needs with ambitions to increase exports and make up for shortfalls due to Russia's war in Ukraine.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

