Athens Metro, Trams to Run on Sunday Schedules May 1

Society

FILE- A commuter wearing a face mask now obligatory in public transport, to prevent the spread of new coronavirus, sits inside a train at Syntagma Metro station during rush hour in central Athens, Monday, May 4, 2020.(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) coronavirus;COVID-19

ATHENS – Athens metro trains and the tram will run on a Sunday schedule on Labor Day (May 1), which this year falls on a Sunday.

However, city buses and trolleys however will only run between 09:00 and 21:00, their worker unions said, to honor Labor Day and following a strike called by the umbrella union of the private sector, GSEE. Buses and trolleys will be out on the routes by 10:00 in the morning and gradually withdrawn as of 20:00 the latest, while they will run on Sunday schedules.

The national railway union members will also hold a 24-hour strike in honor of Labor day, which will affect both intercity and urban railroad schedules.

Managing company TrainOSE said the only trains operating on Sunday are the following:

– Athens-Thessaloniki (round trip): trains no. 52, 53, 56, 57

– Larissa-Thessaloniki: trains no. 1591, 1592, 2593, 2594, 2595, 2598

– Piraeus-Kiato (urban RR): trains no. 1300, 1305, 1318, 1323, 1326, 2301

– Athens-Chalkida (urban RR): trains no. 1534, 1539, 1550, 1555, 1558, 2533 and

– Ano Lechonia-Milies: trains no. 3800, 3801

The schedules are the same as announced on Thursday, while the rest of the passenger trains and TrainOSE’s buses will be cancelled on Sunday.