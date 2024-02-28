Athens Becomes the Global Epicenter for Generative AI for Three Days

Sciences

The presentations at the first Generative Artificial Intelligence Summit in Southeast Europe in were well-attended.

ATHENS – The second Generative Artificial Intelligence Summit in Southeast Europe, the largest of its kind in Europe, with 3,000 live participants and a 15,000-strong online community, will take place February 29 -March The Summit will position Athens as a global focal point for Artificial Intelligence for three days.

On behalf of the Organizing Committee members who hail from companies such as OpenAI, Google, and NVIDIA, as well as Greek and international universities like Stanford, Cambridge, and Harvard, we are pleased to the Summit, an initiative that aims to empower businesses, public, and academic institutions in Greece, Southeast Europe, and the Middle East to integrate Artificial Intelligence in a sustainable, fair, and responsible manner.

The Summit aims to achieve those goals through participation from leading organizations producing Large Language Models, featuring top executives, academics/researchers, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders for three days of solution and application presentations, panel discussions, and practical GenAI workshops, as well as thematic masterclass workshops monthly until the 3rd Conference on October 10-11, 2024.

GenAI Digital Transformation In the Private Sector

2024 is the year when 70% of businesses will adopt GenAI in their workflows (GenAI augmented workflows). In that context, 600 executives from 250 companies, across 12 industries (Industry & Role GenAI Tracks) and 14 countries, have already purchased tickets, to the Summit, considering this conference as “the landmark event for making well-informed decisions on which Generative AI tools and consulting services (consulting firms, solution architects, integrators, AI & Data firms) to acquire, and the amount and timing of investments in them for 2024.”

Public Sector, Universities, Schools

The conference will present new solutions and applications from the broader public sector to be made available to the public in their countries, marking the public debut for many of these. Representatives from National AI Committees, as well as relevant officials from the European Union and international organizations, will participate. Best practices from GenAI skill development programs at the national level, in primary and secondary education of participating countries, will be shared, along with multiple initiatives for adapting teaching methods, evaluation, and operation of academic institutions worldwide.

Numbers and Countries:

The second Conference is larger and more specific than the first (June 15, 2023), with the motto: “From Awareness (2023) to context-specific Adoption (2024)”:

From 23 to 70 panels/workshops

From 83 to 200 speakers (50 non-Greeks)

From 20 to 50 companies and member organizations (GenAI Cohort members)

From 3 to 10 thematic GenAI tracks

From 0 to 16 thousand online community members

From 1,200 to 4,000 live participants,

with country delegations traveling to our country and ticket-holding participants from 14 countries ranging from the Balkans, the Middle East, to Japan.

For more information about the GenAI Summit and upcoming conference events and beyond, please visit https://genaisummitseeurope.com.

For sponsorship packages and speaking/presentation opportunities, you can find the relevant form on the site.