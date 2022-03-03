As World Tenses, US, Russian Naval Forces Sail Off Greek Coast

Politics

With the world on edge over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in an operation reminescent of World War II – and worry it could bring WWIII – ships from the Russia and American fleets were off the Peloponnese in Greek waters.

Eight Russian Navy cruisers are there while the American aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman is moving from the Adriatic to the south, said Kathimerini, although it wasn’t said why.

That came as Turkey’s government decided to close the Dardanelles and Bosporus straits to warships, after the last vessel belonging to the Russian Black Sea Fleet crossed through to the north, the report said.

In Ukraine, there was worry about the fate of the ethnic Greek population in Mariupol in the southern part of the country were Russian forces were closing in, after 10 Greeks were killed earlier.