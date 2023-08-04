x

August 4, 2023

Aris… Reaches the Group Stage!

August 4, 2023
By The National Herald
Aris Limassol won in the qualifying round of the Champions League, which was held on the neutral ground of Mezokovezd, and is celebrating its historic qualification for the next stage of the top inter-club competition.

In addition, the team secured participation in the group stages of European competition, the third-ranked institution, that is, the Europa Conferences League. In the third qualifying round of the Champions League, where Aris qualified, Aris will face Rakov Cestochowa (Poland).

So Aris continues to make history, since after winning its first title, it continued with the Super Cup and now managed to secure its first ever participation in the group stages of a European inter-club competition. At the same time, they became the seventh Cypriot team to play in group stages, following Anorthosis, APOEL, AEK, AEK Athens, Apollon, and Omonia.

