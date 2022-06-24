x

June 24, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 67ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

Society

Another Femicide in Greece, Husband Then Drives Off Cliff

June 24, 2022
By The National Herald
greek police car ribbon (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Sotiris Dimitropoulos, File)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/ Sotiris Dimitropoulos, File)

ATHENS – The toll of wives and partners being murdered in Greece – more than one a month – rose after police said a 53-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife to death and drove off a cliff in an apparent suicide attempt while trying to flee.

He was not identified in keeping with Greek privacy laws often violated when it involves celebrities or politicians, nor was she named but Kathimerini said the alleged murder happened in Koukaki, a neighborhood near the Acropolis.

He was said to have attacked her shortly after 1 a.m. on June 24 – no motive reported – and that he tried to escape along the coast Athens-Cape Sounion road that is heavily traveled during the day.

Police sources not named told the paper that she was found in a pool of blood by the couple’s 24-year-old son who called them. It wasn’t said what type of knife was used nor how many times she was stabbed.

Authorities said the man, who has been transferred to KAT hospital in north Athens, may have tried to commit suicide. There were no further details on the seriousness of his injuries, the report added.

RELATED

Society
Greek State TV Shows Viewers How to Steal Gasoline from Cars

ATHENS – It sounds like a Monty Python skit or a parody but Greece's state-run ERT TV aired a piece showing how to siphon gasoline from cars as prices are rising so much the state is paying some pittance subsidies.

Society
Greece: Sailing Boat Sinks after Collision with Ferry
Politics
Greece, Cyprus and Armenia Sign MoU on Expatriates Issues

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Brothers, Basketball Focus of Antetokounmpo Family’s “Rise”

Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't watch this year's NBA Finals.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings