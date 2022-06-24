Another Femicide in Greece, Husband Then Drives Off Cliff

Society

ATHENS – The toll of wives and partners being murdered in Greece – more than one a month – rose after police said a 53-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife to death and drove off a cliff in an apparent suicide attempt while trying to flee.

He was not identified in keeping with Greek privacy laws often violated when it involves celebrities or politicians, nor was she named but Kathimerini said the alleged murder happened in Koukaki, a neighborhood near the Acropolis.

He was said to have attacked her shortly after 1 a.m. on June 24 – no motive reported – and that he tried to escape along the coast Athens-Cape Sounion road that is heavily traveled during the day.

Police sources not named told the paper that she was found in a pool of blood by the couple’s 24-year-old son who called them. It wasn’t said what type of knife was used nor how many times she was stabbed.

Authorities said the man, who has been transferred to KAT hospital in north Athens, may have tried to commit suicide. There were no further details on the seriousness of his injuries, the report added.