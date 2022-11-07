x

November 7, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 63ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

Events

Amorgos Society Gala Held in New York

November 7, 2022
By The National Herald
61DE094C-DFEA-4D90-A9CA-2C0A5977263C
(Photo by TNH/Christodoulos Athanasatos)

NEW YORK – The 55th annual dinner dance of the Amorgos Society of New York which took place November 5 filled Petros Patridis Hall of St. Demetrios Cathedral in Astoria. It , was an opportunity for friends, family, and community members to gather for an traditional and enthusiastic celebration.
The music of popular songwriter Lefteris Vazaios, together with Polychroni and Giorgos Korres, as well as Yiannis Papadopoulos brought a special color and tone to the evening. Among the distinguished guests were Fr. Nektarios Papazafeiropoulos and Bishop Apostolos of Medeia, along with the honorary president Nikos Gavalas.

(Photo by TNH/Christodoulos Athanasatos)
(Photo by TNH/Christodoulos Athanasatos)

RELATED

Associations
Daughters of Penelope, Embassy of Greece Host ‘Tribute to Greek-American Women’

WASHINGTON, DC – The Daughters of Penelope (DOP) and Embassy of Greece hosted ‘A Tribute to Greek-American Women’ at the Embassy of Greece, Washington, DC, November 3.

United States
Dep. FM Katsaniotis Meets with Greek Community Members of Chicago
General News
New Jersey National Guard Partners with Republic of Cyprus

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

NY Premiere of The ’Vous, Film about Greek-Owned Restaurant in Memphis Nov. 13 (Video)

NEW YORK – The award-winning documentary film, The ’Vous, highlighting the people behind the renowned Memphis, TN, barbecue restaurant The Rendezvous, makes its New York premiere on November 13 at the DOC NYC festival as an Official Selection.

ATHENS - Greece's National Natural Gas System Operator (DESFA) on Monday announced the start of operation of the Floating Storage Unit (FSU) installed by DESFA at Revithoussa, with the unloading of the first cargo of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by the Mytilineos company.

GAUHATI, India — In the 12 years that he has been the priest of a small temple by the mighty Brahmaputra, Ranajit Mandal had never witnessed the river's fury like this.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, an entrepreneur known as "Putin's chef" because of his catering contracts with the Kremlin, on Monday admitted he had interfered in U.

MOSCHUN, Ukraine — Standing amid the wreckage of his home, Vadym Zherdetsky shows photos on his phone of how it once looked: handsome rooms, a hand-carved wooden bed and a chest of drawers he intended to leave to his grandchildren.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings