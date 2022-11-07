Amorgos Society Gala Held in New York

Events

NEW YORK – The 55th annual dinner dance of the Amorgos Society of New York which took place November 5 filled Petros Patridis Hall of St. Demetrios Cathedral in Astoria. It , was an opportunity for friends, family, and community members to gather for an traditional and enthusiastic celebration.

The music of popular songwriter Lefteris Vazaios, together with Polychroni and Giorgos Korres, as well as Yiannis Papadopoulos brought a special color and tone to the evening. Among the distinguished guests were Fr. Nektarios Papazafeiropoulos and Bishop Apostolos of Medeia, along with the honorary president Nikos Gavalas.