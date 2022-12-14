x

December 14, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 30ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

General News

AHI Panel in Athens Spotlights Geopolitical Importance of Alexandroupolis

December 14, 2022
By Constantine S. Sirigos
Yannis Maniatis addresses guests in Athens on Dec. 8. On stage left to right are Dr. Athanasios Platias, Admiral (ret.) Panagiotis Chinofotis, and Apostolos Mangridiadis. (Photo by TNH/Constantine S. Sirigos)

ATHENS – The American Hellenic Institute, in cooperation with the AHI-Athens Chapter presented on December 8 a panel discussion titled ‘A New Focal Point for U.S.-Greece Relations: Alexandroupolis, A Hub for Energy, Commerce & Defense’ at the Grande Bretagne hotel in Athens.

The guests who packed the ballroom were introduced by the president of the Athens chapter Vasileios Kyriazis, Vice Admiral (ret.). The moderator was Apostolos Mangridiadis, ERT-TV news anchor, and closing remarks and thanks to the participants, guests, and especially the event’s sponsors, were presented by AHI president and CEO Nicholas Larigakis, who expressed his gratitude for the present of most of the Greek General Staff, including General Konstantinos Floros.

The distinguished panel, which offered valuable background and insights and later responded to questions from the audience, consisted of Dr. Athanasios Platias, professor of Strategy at the University of Piraeus, Dr. Yannis Maniatis, past Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Change, and Admiral (ret.) Panagiotis Chinofotis.

The panelists emphasized that the Russia-Ukraine war boosted Alexandroupolis’ military and economic value. Energy developments – the Greece-Bulgaria gas interconnector began operating on October 1 – are accelerating as the war has revived talk of the Burgas-Alexandroupolis natural gas pipeline project and the East Med pipeline project.

The speakers emphasized the importance of cooperation among political parties on the energy and security fronts. Maniatis said, “governments will come and go, but the important thing is for us to work together to advance the interests of the country.”

The Admiral and Platias addressed the geostrategic role and potential of Alexandroupolis. Platias pulled back from regional map and spoke about Alexandroupolis’ place in global geostrategy, noting China has ambitions to control all Eurasia by working with Iran, Russia… and Turkey. An opposed group of sea powers led by the United States is trying to build a security ring around them, and that even after the Ukraine war, that alliance will remain, along with the strategic role of Alexandroupolis connecting north-south and east west axes of power, energy, and interests.

Platias noted that, “if Turkey were a credible ally and friend, the U.S. would not need Alexandroupolis,” words also echoed by Larigakis. Addressing the perception that Washington seems to always be hoping for improved relations with Ankara, he said he tells U.S. officials, “if they are not there for you when you need them they are useless.” Platias believes that the United States is exploring some kind of neutrality for Turkey that would not let it be a link between China and Europe. Larigakis joined the others in acknowledging that the improving reputation of Greece and its armed forces makes it easier for AHI to support Greece in Washington.

RELATED

Community
Dr. Stamatios Lerakis Honored in Constantinople

BOSTON – Professor Stamatios Lerakis was a member of the team of four Greek-American physicians who treated Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew during his visit to the United States in October of 2021.

United States
Christmas Celebration at the Greek Embassy in Washington DC
Associations
Gold Coast AHEPA Chapter 456 Welcomes District 6 Governor

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Island of Alonissos Celebrates Holiday Season with Underwater Christmas Tree (Video)

ALONISSOS - The Greek island of Alonissos, which British tour operators voted as Best Diving Destination at the Greek Travel Awards organised by the UK and Ireland office of the Greek National Tourism Organisation, has chosen to celebrate its connection with the sea this year by organising a symbolic underwater decoration of a Christmas Tree, posting a video of the event on Youtube.

ATHENS – The American Hellenic Institute, in cooperation with the AHI-Athens Chapter presented on December 8 a panel discussion titled ‘A New Focal Point for U.

Christmas is around the corner, and the United States dollar is so strong against the Great British pound right now that it'd put a smile on even Ebeneezer Scrooge's face.

Peppermint, like Santa Claus, seems to be everywhere you turn at the holidays.

PRISTINA, Kosovo — Kosovo's leaders on Wednesday signed a formal application seeking the status of candidate for membership in the European Union amid a long-lasting dispute with neighboring Serbia, which immediately called on the bloc to cancel the process.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.