March 20, 2023

AHEPA Family of LI Greek Flag Presentation at Nassau County Exec Building Mar. 23

March 20, 2023
By The National Herald
AHEPA celebrated its centennial in 2022. (Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA)

MINEOLA, NY – The AHEPA Family Chapters of Long Island Greek Flag Presentation in front of the Nassau County Executive Building, 1550 Franklin Avenue in Mineola, with Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman takes place on Thursday, March 23, 11 AM. If the weather is not good then the event will take place inside, upstairs in the press room, and all will be welcome upstairs as well. Vocalist Aggeliki Psoni will sing both the Greek and American National Anthems.

All those who plan to attend this free event open to all please arrive by 10:30 AM in order to have time to find parking either at the LIRR parking garage in Mineola, NY, across the street from the Nassau County Legislature building or on the street where available. Complimentary nistisima baked goods by one of the corporate sponsors Pandora Bakery/ Kabir’s Bakery, hot coffee and refreshments will be available on the left side of the front of the building. AHEPA Empire State District 6 Governor Dean Moskos and Daughters of Penelope Empire State District 6 Governor Eleni Damaskos Christou will both be in attendance and speaking at the event. AHEPA Supreme President Jimmy Kokotas and Region 3 Supreme Governor Ted Stamas may also be in attendance depending on schedules.

The AHEPA Family Chapters of Long Island Greek Flag Presentation takes place on March 23. (Photo by Eleni Sakellis)

Join the AHEPA Family of Long Island and celebrate our civic responsibility and Hellenism at the historic Theodore Roosevelt Nassau County Executive Building.

