AHEPA District 6 Family Holds its Annual Fall Conference

Left to right: AHEPA District 6 Secretary Michael Labatos, Warden Anastasios Stampolis, Lt. Governor Chris Pappis, Region 3 Supreme Governor Theodore Stamas, District 6 Governor Dean Moskos, SOP Liaison/Mentoring Director Andreas Christou, and Hellenism Director Vassilios Chrissochos. (Photo: Kyriakos Laz Photography)
GARRISON, NY – For the first time since October 2019, the AHEPA District 6 Family held its annual Fall Conference at the bucolic St. Basil Academy in Garrison, NY on October 22. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the previous two Fall Conferences were held online.
The Conference was attended by 63 members of the AHEPA, the Daughters of Penelope (DOP), and the Maids of Athena (MOA). No members of the Sons of Pericles attended due to an event their Order had scheduled in Toronto, Canada. Among the dignitaries who participated in the Fall Conference were DOP Grand Treasurer Antoinette Marousis-Zachariades, MOA Grand Vice President Rigo Nasopoulos, AHEPA Region 3 Supreme Governor Ted Stamas, AHEPA District 6 Governor Dean Moskos, DOP District 6 Governor Lainie Damaskos-Christou, and Region 4 Past Supreme Governor Nicholas Nikas.
The Conference was enjoyed by all. It was very productive and there was a vigorous exchange of information and ideas. After the welcoming remarks from all the officials, AHEPA and the combined DOP/MOA delegations held their separate meetings.
A very informative presentation was given by Nicholas Nikas on the theme AHEPA Hellenic History Tournament. Members were given the opportunity to ask questions and to learn more about the tournament that has taken place in the Northeast. The goal is to expand this tournament in New York State.
The AHEPA District Lodge Officers and Directors gave reports and presented various topics including per capita tax submissions, membership growth, administrative matters, and District 6 website updates and resources. It was announced that West Nyack Chapter 455 will again head this year’s Christmas Party where presents are given to the children of St. Basil Academy. In addition, no announcement was made of the chapter who will host next year’s District 6 Convention. A deadline extension was given till mid-November to allow two Long Island chapters who are considering submitting a joint bid. Finally, the Conference ended with reports from the chapters, a Q&A session and many ideas were exchanged during Good of the Order.
SAN FRANCISCO — The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was attacked and severely beaten with a hammer by an assailant who broke into the couple's San Francisco home early Friday, searching for the Democratic leader and shouting, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?"
The assault on the 82-year-old Paul Pelosi injected new uneasiness into the nation's already toxic political climate, just 11 days before the midterm elections.
NICOSIA - Adding to its vexation over the United States ending an arms embargo against the legitimate Greek-Cypriot government that’s a member of the European Union, Turkey was also upset that American F-22’s flew over part of the island that’s been occupied since two unlawful 1974 invasions.
MEXICO CITY — During the Day of the Dead celebrations that take place in late October and early November in Mexico, the living remember and honor their dearly departed, but with celebration — not sorrow.
ATHENS - A minority stake purchase in the port of Hamburg bought by the Chinese management company COSCO raised some backfire from critics, but the German state broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) pointed to its operation of Piraeus.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In