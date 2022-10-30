AHEPA District 6 Family Holds its Annual Fall Conference

Associations

GARRISON, NY – For the first time since October 2019, the AHEPA District 6 Family held its annual Fall Conference at the bucolic St. Basil Academy in Garrison, NY on October 22. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the previous two Fall Conferences were held online.

The Conference was attended by 63 members of the AHEPA, the Daughters of Penelope (DOP), and the Maids of Athena (MOA). No members of the Sons of Pericles attended due to an event their Order had scheduled in Toronto, Canada. Among the dignitaries who participated in the Fall Conference were DOP Grand Treasurer Antoinette Marousis-Zachariades, MOA Grand Vice President Rigo Nasopoulos, AHEPA Region 3 Supreme Governor Ted Stamas, AHEPA District 6 Governor Dean Moskos, DOP District 6 Governor Lainie Damaskos-Christou, and Region 4 Past Supreme Governor Nicholas Nikas.

The Conference was enjoyed by all. It was very productive and there was a vigorous exchange of information and ideas. After the welcoming remarks from all the officials, AHEPA and the combined DOP/MOA delegations held their separate meetings.

A very informative presentation was given by Nicholas Nikas on the theme AHEPA Hellenic History Tournament. Members were given the opportunity to ask questions and to learn more about the tournament that has taken place in the Northeast. The goal is to expand this tournament in New York State.

The AHEPA District Lodge Officers and Directors gave reports and presented various topics including per capita tax submissions, membership growth, administrative matters, and District 6 website updates and resources. It was announced that West Nyack Chapter 455 will again head this year’s Christmas Party where presents are given to the children of St. Basil Academy. In addition, no announcement was made of the chapter who will host next year’s District 6 Convention. A deadline extension was given till mid-November to allow two Long Island chapters who are considering submitting a joint bid. Finally, the Conference ended with reports from the chapters, a Q&A session and many ideas were exchanged during Good of the Order.