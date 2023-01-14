x

January 14, 2023

After 50 Years Serving Kalamazoo, Theo & Stacy’s Closes The Doors

January 14, 2023
By The National Herald
Theo & Stacy's Restaurant Logo (Photo Facebook/Theo & Stacy's Downtown)

Stacy Skartsiaris and her late husband Theo Skartsiaris immigrated from Greece and started a restaurant in Flushing, NY before moving to Kalamazoo, Michigan to open another: Theo & Stacy’s.

After 50 years there, the beloved eatery will close Jan. 29 after she accepted an offer from a local restaurateur to lease the spot that was like a second home to so many regulars she grew to know them, their children, and grandchildren.

She didn’t speak English when they opened and learned by talking with customers, and 50 years later is still doing it. “I’ve been here so many years,” Skartsiaris said. “I know a lot of people.”

The Facebook post, made on behalf of owner Stacy Skartsiaris and her family, thanked customers and staff for their love and support. “We are truly blessed to have had you as part of our lives,” it read. And then there’s the food.

“The past 50 years have been full of laughter, tears, and love. Memories made over a cup of coffee or a hot meal accompanied by long conversations are moments she will never forget,” it added, said MLive.

