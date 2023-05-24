AEK Defeats PAOK to Secure Historic Domestic Double in Greek Cup Final

SPORTS

AEK FC Captain Sergio Araujo hoists the Greek Cup into the night sky in Volos as AEK defeated PAOK 2-0 May 24, 2023. (Photo: Antonis Nikolopoulos / Eurokinissi

VOLOS – In a captivating Greek Cup Final held at the Panthessaliko Stadium, AEK Athens achieved a monumental milestone by securing their first domestic double in over four decades with a resounding 2-0 victory over PAOK Thessaloniki. This historic triumph not only marked AEK’s 16th Cup title but also shattered PAOK’s previous winning record in their head-to-head cup final clashes.

Right from the start, the match was intense. PAOK, also known as the “black and whites,” launched a strong offensive. However, AEK’s solid defense, led by goalkeeper Cican Stanković, held their ground even when AEK’s Lazaros Rota was sent off.

Despite the setback, AEK showed great resilience. Harold Moukoudi turned the tide by scoring the opening goal just 20 minutes after Rota’s red card. This crucial moment demonstrated AEK’s unwavering spirit despite PAOK’s continuous attacks.

In the second half, PAOK’s Douglas Augusto and Andrija Živković made several attempts to equalize but fell short. The match reached a critical point when Augusto missed a clear chance in the penalty box in the 76th minute, further adding to PAOK’s difficulties.

In stoppage time, AEK’s Paolo Fernandes delivered the final blow with a decisive goal that left PAOK’s defense, including Iceland international center back Sverrir Ingi Ingason, stunned.

Despite the match being played without fans due to security concerns, AEK’s loyal supporters gathered at their home ground, OPAP Arena, to celebrate this historic victory.

The final whistle not only marked AEK’s triumphant Greek Cup win but also capped off a memorable season in Greek football. Under the guidance of coach Almeida, AEK demonstrated their dominance, achieving a long-awaited domestic double that had eluded them since 1978. It signified AEK’s triumphant return to the pinnacle of Greek football.