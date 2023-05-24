x

May 25, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 74ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

SPORTS

AEK Defeats PAOK to Secure Historic Domestic Double in Greek Cup Final

May 24, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Greek Cup Final 2022-2023 AEK PAOK
AEK FC Captain Sergio Araujo hoists the Greek Cup into the night sky in Volos as AEK defeated PAOK 2-0 May 24, 2023. (Photo: Antonis Nikolopoulos / Eurokinissi

VOLOS – In a captivating Greek Cup Final held at the Panthessaliko Stadium, AEK Athens achieved a monumental milestone by securing their first domestic double in over four decades with a resounding 2-0 victory over PAOK Thessaloniki. This historic triumph not only marked AEK’s 16th Cup title but also shattered PAOK’s previous winning record in their head-to-head cup final clashes.

Right from the start, the match was intense. PAOK, also known as the “black and whites,” launched a strong offensive. However, AEK’s solid defense, led by goalkeeper Cican Stanković, held their ground even when AEK’s Lazaros Rota was sent off.

Despite the setback, AEK showed great resilience. Harold Moukoudi turned the tide by scoring the opening goal just 20 minutes after Rota’s red card. This crucial moment demonstrated AEK’s unwavering spirit despite PAOK’s continuous attacks.

In the second half, PAOK’s Douglas Augusto and Andrija Živković made several attempts to equalize but fell short. The match reached a critical point when Augusto missed a clear chance in the penalty box in the 76th minute, further adding to PAOK’s difficulties.

In stoppage time, AEK’s Paolo Fernandes delivered the final blow with a decisive goal that left PAOK’s defense, including Iceland international center back Sverrir Ingi Ingason, stunned.

Despite the match being played without fans due to security concerns, AEK’s loyal supporters gathered at their home ground, OPAP Arena, to celebrate this historic victory.

The final whistle not only marked AEK’s triumphant Greek Cup win but also capped off a memorable season in Greek football. Under the guidance of coach Almeida, AEK demonstrated their dominance, achieving a long-awaited domestic double that had eluded them since 1978. It signified AEK’s triumphant return to the pinnacle of Greek football.

 

RELATED

SPORTS
Lefteris Liotopoulos: Greek Star Joins St. John’s 2024 Team

NEW YORK - St. John's University Men's Basketball team is excited to welcome Greek player Lefteris Liotopoulos in their 2024 team as first reported by the New York Post.

SPORTS
Police Ban Traveling Fans Ahead of Greek Cup Final over Fears of Violence
SPORTS
Tatum Scores 33, Celtics Stave Off Elimination by Topping Heat 116-99 in Game 4

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.