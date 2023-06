Politics

FILE - A woman, over, casts her vote at a polling station in Athens, Greece, Sunday, May 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – A total of 44 parties, coalitions of parties and independent candidates, 6 fewer than in the May 21 elections total, have submitted their applications to the Supreme Court to run in the June 25 national elections.

Among submissions is one by Ilias Kasidiaris, who is serving a jail sentence for his high-level participation in the neo-Nazi criminal organization Golden Dawn (Chryssi Avgi). Kasidiaris will be running with the ‘Greeks for Country & Freedom’ combination of independent candidates.

The Supreme Court will announce the final, approved list on Thursday, June 8.