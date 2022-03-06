x

March 6, 2022

A Total of 3,780 Ukrainian Refugees Have Crossed the Border Since the Start of the War

March 6, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Ukrainian refugees arrive in Athens, March 4, 2022. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)
ATHENS – The arrivals of Ukrainian refugees in Greece continue. The Ministry of Civil Protection announced that in the last 24 hours (5/3/2022) 625 Ukrainian refugees entered Greece, of which 240 were minors.

Specifically:

From Promachonas: 470

From Evzonoi: 37

From the other land borders: 24

93 people arrived at the “Eleftherios Venizelos” airport and 1 at the “Makedonia” airport.

A total of 3,780 Ukrainian refugees have crossed the border since the start of the war, of whom 1.146 are minors.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

