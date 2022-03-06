Society

ATHENS – The arrivals of Ukrainian refugees in Greece continue. The Ministry of Civil Protection announced that in the last 24 hours (5/3/2022) 625 Ukrainian refugees entered Greece, of which 240 were minors.

Specifically:

From Promachonas: 470

From Evzonoi: 37

From the other land borders: 24

93 people arrived at the “Eleftherios Venizelos” airport and 1 at the “Makedonia” airport.

A total of 3,780 Ukrainian refugees have crossed the border since the start of the war, of whom 1.146 are minors.