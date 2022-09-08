A. Fantis School Ready for New Year

General News

BROOKLYN – With enthusiasm, new programs and a large increase in the number of students, classes began on Wednesday September 7 at the Greek Day School ‘Argyrios Fantis’ of the community of the Cathedral of Saints Constantine and Helen in Brooklyn.

The Pastor, Fr. Evagoras Konstantinidis, warmly congratulated through The National Herald the administration, the staff, and the school committee for the efforts they made throughout the summer for the safe return of the students to their desks.

As he said, “there is great satisfaction in the community for the progress and prosperity of our historic school, which is ready in every way to offer excellent education and knowledge for another year. Happy and constructive year to all our Greek schools, with dignity, strength and optimism.”

The director, Theodoros Tasoulas, welcomed the students and teaching staff. He referred to the way the school operates and wished for a creative year with progress and many successes.

He said, “after a lot of work and preparations, our school opened and we welcome our students with great joy. We are especially happy because our school is constantly growing. To date we have more students than last year, a number that will surely increase even more as enrollment continues. New teachers have come with an appetite for excitement. We are constantly improving and enriching our teaching system – we are doing the best for our students.”

The new vice-principal of the school, Panagiota Lilikaki, expressed her joy through the newspaper. “It is a great honor for me,” she said, “to be a member of this historic school. Our goal is to embrace the whole Community and through the lens of love move forward and progress. The daily teaching of the Greek language, culture, morals, customs, and religion are an integral part of learning.”

The teacher of Greek, Tasos Gementzopoulos, wished a good school year to the students and strength and courage to the teachers so that they can perform their sacred work. His colleague Vangelis Haziroglou said that they were very happy to welcome the students of all classes, from pre-school age to the 8th grade. “This year we aim to enrich the Greek lessons even more. Last year we performed very well in the exams and this year we hope to do even better. There will also be many events and celebrations in the event hall, starting with the October 28th celebration.”

Evi Dimitriadou, spoke enthusiastically about her new school and is looking forward, as she said, to getting to know her students up close. “I will teach Greek from kindergarten to 4th grade. I am very happy to work with excellent colleagues. All together we will make every effort to transmit our language, culture, culture, and history to young children in a pleasant and creative way,” she emphasized.

The new music teacher, Theodoros Albanos, said that he got to know the Argyrios Fantis school through the children’s choir of the Archdiocese, which was assigned to him by Archbishop Elpidophoros in 2019. “I am very happy that I took up the position of musician at school. There are many students with great talent and love for music and we are preparing for presentations and beautiful programs.” he said.

Finally, the president of the Parish Council, Konstantinos Paravalos, wished a good school year and expressed the church’s full support for the school’s work.