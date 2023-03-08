A Circular Firing Squad, Not a Prayer Circle Forms After Tempe

x

The tragic train accident at Tempe, Greece, resulting in the loss of 57 lives, has left the Greek people in shock and grief. However, what is more disconcerting is the way this catastrophe has brought out the worst in some…

CHICAGO - Avli on the Park, a modern Greek restaurant located in Chicago's downtown Lakeshore East neighborhood, has been included in this year's Chicago Michelin Guide, alongside six other new Chicago restaurants. The latest addition to this prestigious list, Avli…

ATHENS — Tens of thousands marched Wednesday in Athens and cities across Greece to protest the deaths of 57 people in the country's worst train disaster, which exposed significant rail safety deficiencies. Labor unions and student associations organized the demonstrations, while strikes halted ferries to the islands and public transportation services in Athens, where at least 30,000 people took part in the protest. More than 20,000 joined rallies in Thessaloniki, Greece’s second-largest city, where clashes broke out when several dozen youths challenged a police cordon. Twelve students from the city’s university were among the dead in last week's head-on crash…

NEW YORK – Another important event under the signature of ‘The Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation (CAFF) was realized with great success. Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo were at the Rainbow room at Rockefeller Center in New York City to support the…

NEW YORK — Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch said under oath that he believes the 2020 presidential election was free, fair and not stolen, according to court filings released Tuesday in a lawsuit over Fox News' coverage of former President…

Community

LONDON – The Royal National Theatre, commonly known as the National Theatre, is staging “a multi-city Odyssey… in episodes developed with communities around England,” The Guardian reported on March 8, noting that “the production aims to tell ‘a story of resilience and healing and hope.’” Homer’s epic will be presented…

NEW YORK – Hellenic Film Society USA (HFS) celebrates International Women’s Day with an exclusive interview with the legendary actor, writer, director, and producer Mimi Denissi discussing her dedication to her craft, the obstacles she has faced, and her most…

SYDNEY -  The trendy Eros Greek restaurant in Sydney was ordered to close for 60 hours by the New South Wales liquor regulation authority in Australia which said it was told by police that a motorcycle gang was going to…

SYRACUSE, New York - The ‘St. Sophia’s Greek Orthodox Church Dancers’, of the St. Sophia parish in Syracuse, NY, will again be performing at The International Taste Festival, which the news site Syracuse.com notes was nominated “as one of the top…

CHURCH

OPINIONS

Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York City, published in the New York Times a scathing article against the government of Israel and in particular Prime Minister Netanyahu, accusing him of "Courting Disaster." The main reason cited for this stern warning is that a new bill that Netanyahu…

By Antonis H. Diamataris

In the almost four years that Kyriakos Mitsotakis has been Greece’s Prime Minister, he has faced one crisis after another. And these were not ‘ordinary’ crises, the kind that every prime minister faces sooner or later during his or her…

By Antonis H. Diamataris
By Antonis H. Diamataris

The Oyster Bay LIRR branch is in a deplorable state, which is disrupting the daily lives of commuters who rely on it for their work and other activities. The stations are dilapidated, the diesel locomotives are deafening, service is infrequent…

By Eraklis A. Diamataris
By Eraklis A. Diamataris

The Leadership 100 endowment fund will give away the sum of 5,006,600 dollars to various departments and programs of the Archdiocese of America and beyond – as we published in detail in last week’s edition of The National Herald. It…

By Theodore Kalmoukos
By Theodore Kalmoukos
GREECE

ATHENS – Greek skincare brand KORRES is celebrating women today and every day by spotlighting six of their favorite women, alongside their favorite Greek natural beauty remedies. For a limited time only, buy one, get one free, from their six favorite KORRES products – one for you and one for…

ATHENS - Greece's New Democracy government has repeatedly denied allegations that refugees and migrants are being pushed back at sea and on land. However, human rights groups and activists continue to claim that these practices are occurring. "It's becoming an unofficial policy of how to deal with people who arrive…

ATHENS – Critics in the New Democracy government have labeled him a political meddler and near-treasonous but Christos Rammos, head of the country's privacy agency, said he won't stop looking into surveillance. Rammos is chief of the  Hellenic Authority for Communication Security and Privacy (ADAE) that has conducted audits of…

USA

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are steadying on Wall Street a day after sinking to one of their worst days of the year, but sharper swings could be ahead later in the day. The S&P 500 was 0.2% higher in early trading Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq composite were also higher. Stocks are coming off a sharp drop the prior day after the head of the Federal Reserve warned it could speed up its hikes to interest rates if pressure on inflation stays high. The Fed’s chair, Jerome Powell, is scheduled to speak again before a…

BEIJING — Is the United States out to sabotage China? Chinese leaders think so. President Xi Jinping accused Washington this week of trying to isolate…

WASHINGTON — Three days after federal agents searched former President Donald Trump's Florida home for classified documents, FBI Director Christopher Wray emailed his workforce urging…

BOSTON — A passenger who helped restrain a threatening man on a weekend flight from Los Angeles to Boston said Tuesday that the entire chaotic…

CYPRUS

NICOSIA - Travelers to Cyprus are lured by some of Europe's best beaches and Tripadvisor put two of them – Nissi in Ayia at 7th and Fig Tree Beach in nearby Protaras as 20th on its list of the best spots for bathing and taking in the sun. With the COVID-19…

ATHENS - It wasn't exactly the heist of the century – harkening back than 220 years when a Scottish diplomat, Lord Elgin – ripped off Parthenon Marbles pieces – but a Cypriot man was arrested for trying to take pieces of stone and marble from the Acropolis. His name wasn't given…

NICOSIA - Five years after being licensed, and with temporary satellites operations already underway, the $630 million Melco International Casino – a Hong Kong company – will be open for business this summer on Cyprus. The City of Dreams Mediterranean hopes to lure 300,000 customers annually with the temporary casino…

NICOSIA - It was a somber event on Cyprus as a big crowd came together at a church for the funeral of Kyprianos Papaioannou, 23, one of two students from the island killed in a head-on train collision in Greece that took at least 57 lives. It was held at a…

WORLD

The six-month battle for the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut has been the longest and bloodiest fight of the war so far. Little known outside Ukraine before the Russian invasion, Bakhmut has become a symbol of the country's fortitude and perseverance in the face of the Kremlin's onslaught. The Ukrainian leadership…

NANGAN, Taiwan — In the past month, bed and breakfast owner Chen Yu-lin had to tell his guests he couldn't provide them with the internet. Others living on Matsu, one of Taiwan's outlying islands closer to neighboring China, had to struggle with paying electricity bills, making a doctor's appointment or…

ISLAMABAD — Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the country has become the most repressive in the world for women and girls, deprived of many of their basic rights, the United Nations said Wednesday. In a statement released on the International Women's Day, the U.N. mission said that Afghanistan's new…

Sports

USA Basketball will play a pair of games in Abu Dhabi this summer on its way to the World Cup in the Philippines. The federation announced an agreement with Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism on Wednesday, and as part of that deal the U.S. will bring Germany and Greece there for games in August. The U.S. will host the three-game series, and it’ll mark the first time that the men’s national team will play in the United Arab Emirates. The Americans will play Greece on Aug. 18 and Germany on Aug. 20; Germany and Greece will play there…

LOS ANGELES — When Pau Gasol joined the Los Angeles Lakers just over 15 years ago, the Spanish 7-footer banished his ego, redoubled his work…

LOS ANGELES — Anthony Davis had 30 points and 22 rebounds, Dennis Schröder added 17 points and nine assists and the Los Angeles Lakers moved…

NEW YORK — Needing two overtimes to get by Boston two nights earlier left the New York Knicks low on fuel when they returned home.…

TOP STORIES

BOSTON – Daniel Cambourelis-Haskins, a 19-year-old Greek-American from Hopkinton, MA, who had been missing since the afternoon of Monday, February 27, was finally found dead on Tuesday afternoon, February 28, in a wooded area in Milford, MA, according to police and prosecutors. Deputy Police Chief John Sasioni told the media…

VIDEO
Three Parthenon Fragments Returned to Greece at Vatican Ceremony (Video)Three Parthenon Fragments Returned to Greece at Vatican Ceremony (Video)

ROME - At a ceremony in the Holy See on Tuesday, Greece received three marble fragments of the Parthenon as a gift for the Acropolis Museum from the Vatican Museums. The gift was a personal decision made by Pope Francis to Archbishop Hieronymos of Athens and All Greece. Representing the…

From California to New York, Storms Ravage US from Coast-to-Coast (Video)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Parts of the Northeast are gearing up for what could be very heavy snow early Tuesday, after tornadoes and other powerful winds swept through parts of the Southern Plains, killing at least one person in Oklahoma, and some Michigan residents faced a sixth consecutive day without power…

St. Isidoros Community’s First Sunday Services after Fire (Video)

BETHPAGE, NY – Saint Isidoros Greek Orthodox Church held its Sunday services in a heated tent on February 26 for the first time since a January 24 fire caused extensive damage to the church building. Community members were eager to return for the Divine Liturgy on Cheesefare Sunday, the final…

FOOD + TRAVEL

SALEM, Ore. — Buttery, smooth, oaky. These are characteristics of the best bourbons, and a growing cult of aficionados is willing to pay an astonishing amount of money for these increasingly scarce premium American spirits — and even bend or break laws. Premium spirits have always been expensive and sought-after.…

HERAKLION - Τhe tourist season for Crete starts officially on Wednesday with a flight from Bristol, Great Britain, to the airport of Heraklion "N.Kazantzakis". According to the airport manager of Heraklion airport, George Pliakas, the flight arriving in Heraklion is the first scheduled flight from abroad, while the arrival of…

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is preparing to relax COVID-19 testing restrictions for travelers from China as soon as Friday, according to two people familiar with the decision. The people, who were not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the administration has decided to…

CULTURE

NEW YORK — "A toast to the disruptors," Edward Norton's tech billionaire says in Rian Johnson's Oscar-nominated "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." And why not a toast? Sunday's Academy Awards won't give a prize for best villain, but if they did, Miles Bron would win it in a walk.…

PARIS — Camellias that towered five meters (16 feet) high served as the ready-to-wear altarpiece for Chanel's sparkling, bloom-inspired fall display. Meanwhile, Miuccia Prada's baby sister brand Miu Miu — another headline show on Paris Fashion Week's last day – drew stars such as Kylie Minogue for its study in…

In "Scream VI," the psychotic, knife-wielding serial killer known as Ghostface is set loose on the streets of New York City. Yawn. The former terror of the fictional California town of Woodsboro has made the cross-country trip to the City That Never Sleeps, bringing his creepy mask, black cloak and…

A blacksmith in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk is practically beating swords into ploughshares, and turning one man's trash into treasures. Viktor Petrovich Mikhalev takes weapons and ammunition and produces what he calls the flowers of war. Mikhalev, who trained as a welder, lives and works in a house…

HEALTH + SCIENCES

The recent kidnapping of four Americans in Mexico highlights a common practice for many people in the U.S.: traveling to other countries for medical care that either is not available at home or costs a lot less. The four were abducted — leading to the deaths of two — during…

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida — The second astronaut from the United Arab Emirates is still adjusting to life off the planet, after rocketing to the International Space Station last week. "I'm still coping. I'm still learning," Sultan al-Neyadi said Tuesday, but added that he hopes to improve in the coming days.…

WASHINGTON — U.S. health officials are alerting consumers about two more recalls of eyedrops due to contamination risks that could lead to vision problems and serious injury. The announcements follow a recall last month of eyedrops made in India that were linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections. One person…

EDITORS’ PICKS

CARTOONS

Columnists

A Circular Firing Squad, Not a Prayer Circle Forms After Tempe

March 8, 2023
By Eraklis A. Diamataris
Athens Riots Tempe
A rally organized by the Greek Civil Servants' Confederation, various organizations and collectives, took place on Wednesday, March 8th, 2023, with the main demands being an end to the policy of privatizations and the attribution of real responsibilities for the train accident in Tempi. (Kostas Tzoumas/Eurokinissi)

The tragic train accident at Tempe, Greece, resulting in the loss of 57 lives, has left the Greek people in shock and grief. However, what is more disconcerting is the way this catastrophe has brought out the worst in some individuals.

Rather than unifying the nation and inspiring a collective effort towards creating a better future, this tragedy has led to finger-pointing, accusations, and a toxic blame game. People are quick to assign blame, point fingers, and hurl accusations without considering the impact on the families and loved ones of the victims.

It is truly unfortunate that this tragedy has unleashed people’s worst instincts, instead of bringing them together in a time of mourning and grief. The urge to find someone to blame has resulted in a frenzy of negative energy and a lack of empathy for the victims and their families.

We must remember that the victims were real people with families, friends, and loved ones who are now left with a gaping hole in their hearts. Rather than focusing on assigning blame, we should honor their memories and come together as a nation, and Hellenes around the world, to support those affected by this terrible event.

Tragedies like this can happen to anyone, anywhere, at any time. It is crucial that we remain united and concentrate on healing and supporting one another, rather than allowing our differences to divide us.

RELATED

Editorial
The Diaspora’s Debt To Dissent

Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York City, published in the New York Times a scathing article against the government of Israel and in particular Prime Minister Netanyahu, accusing him of "Courting Disaster.

Editorial
A Prime Ministerial Statement that Will Go Down in History
Columnists
Commuting on the LIRR’s Oyster Bay Branch: A Nightmarish Odyssey

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

