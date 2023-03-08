A Circular Firing Squad, Not a Prayer Circle Forms After Tempe

Columnists

A rally organized by the Greek Civil Servants' Confederation, various organizations and collectives, took place on Wednesday, March 8th, 2023, with the main demands being an end to the policy of privatizations and the attribution of real responsibilities for the train accident in Tempi. (Kostas Tzoumas/Eurokinissi)

The tragic train accident at Tempe, Greece, resulting in the loss of 57 lives, has left the Greek people in shock and grief. However, what is more disconcerting is the way this catastrophe has brought out the worst in some individuals.

Rather than unifying the nation and inspiring a collective effort towards creating a better future, this tragedy has led to finger-pointing, accusations, and a toxic blame game. People are quick to assign blame, point fingers, and hurl accusations without considering the impact on the families and loved ones of the victims.

It is truly unfortunate that this tragedy has unleashed people’s worst instincts, instead of bringing them together in a time of mourning and grief. The urge to find someone to blame has resulted in a frenzy of negative energy and a lack of empathy for the victims and their families.

We must remember that the victims were real people with families, friends, and loved ones who are now left with a gaping hole in their hearts. Rather than focusing on assigning blame, we should honor their memories and come together as a nation, and Hellenes around the world, to support those affected by this terrible event.

Tragedies like this can happen to anyone, anywhere, at any time. It is crucial that we remain united and concentrate on healing and supporting one another, rather than allowing our differences to divide us.