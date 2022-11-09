43-year-Old Priest Commits Suicide Jumping from Balcony in Patras

Society

PATRAS – Grief has engulfed the city of Patras over the news of the suicide of a 43-year-old priest, who fell from the balcony of his mother’s house on November 8.

His relatives, including his brother, who is also a clergyman, the Head Priest of the Church of the Dormition of the Virgin Ovryia where the 43-year-old also served, cut tragic figures in the Greek coastal town. His brother said goodbye to him with a touching message on Facebook. “My beloved brother, our Parish thanks you for your blessed presence. Happy Resurrection, Happy Reconciliation, Happy Heaven,” according to tempo24.news.

The tragic news about the 43-year-old priest, who was the father of two children, was confirmed by his lawyer, Ioannis Papanastasopoulos, who in 2020 represented him legally, as the priest had been arrested shortly before the start of the carnival season setting fire to decorations which were set up in various parts of the city.

The 43-year-old appeared to have been dealing with serious psychological problems lately, which he did not seem to be able to manage.