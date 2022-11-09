x

November 9, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.01 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

Society

43-year-Old Priest Commits Suicide Jumping from Balcony in Patras

November 9, 2022
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi, File)
(Photo by Eurokinissi, File)

PATRAS – Grief has engulfed the city of Patras over the news of the suicide of a 43-year-old priest, who fell from the balcony of his mother’s house on November 8.

His relatives, including his brother, who is also a clergyman, the Head Priest of the Church of the Dormition of the Virgin Ovryia where the 43-year-old also served, cut tragic figures in the Greek coastal town. His brother said goodbye to him with a touching message on Facebook. “My beloved brother, our Parish thanks you for your blessed presence. Happy Resurrection, Happy Reconciliation, Happy Heaven,” according to tempo24.news.

The tragic news about the 43-year-old priest, who was the father of two children, was confirmed by his lawyer, Ioannis Papanastasopoulos, who in 2020 represented him legally, as the priest had been arrested shortly before the start of the carnival season setting fire to decorations which were set up in various parts of the city.

The 43-year-old appeared to have been dealing with serious psychological problems lately, which he did not seem to be able to manage.

RELATED

Politics
EU Spyware Committee Chief Says Findings on Greece Not Final

ATHENS - The head of a European Parliament committee looking into the alleged use of Predator spyware in Greece broke with one of its members who said indications showed it was at the hands of the New Democracy government.

Politics
At COP27, Mitsotakis Says Low-Carbon Energy Security Key
Politics
Energy Search Off Crete Moves to Cut Off Turkey, Diversify Sources

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Election 2022: GOP Predicting Wins, Dems Brace for Setbacks

WASHINGTON — A tumultuous election season that tugged again at America's searing political divides and raised questions about its commitment to a democratic future comes to a close on Tuesday as voters cast ballots in the first national election of Joe Biden's presidency.

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

ANKARA, Turkey — Sweden's new prime minister pledged Tuesday to work toward countering "terrorism" threats to Turkey, as his government seeks Turkey's approval for his country's NATO membership bid.

NEW YORK — Last year, the top Apple Music Awards went to three artists — Olivia Rodrigo, H.

LAS VEGAS — There's been a shift in how general managers evaluate players — caused by restrictions on defensive positioning that start next season.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings