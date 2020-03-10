On the Situation in Lesvos

To the Editor:

It has been our hope for many years to visit Lesvos because we wanted to go to worship at Panagia of Agiassos, at Saint Raphael and Taxiarches in Mandamados. We finally managed it last September and I can’t say enough about the natural beauty of this island, and the kindness and hospitality of its people.

Going to Agiassos we passed through Moria to see what was happening there with the migrants and refugees and we were literally overwhelmed with what we saw and heard from its residents when we stopped for a coffee in the market square.

I wonder how these people have endured all these years because the situation when we were there was hopeless because there was a very strong fear of the spread of illness and of thefts every day both in the pastures with the animals and even in the people’s yards.

The residents of Moria have been ruined and now that we read that the situation is getting worse we think of them every day. It is a shame because Moria is such a beautiful village and such Lesvos is such a beautiful island.

Thank you for the hospitality.

Argyris Xenitopoulos

Chicago, IL