On the Situation in Lesvos

To the Editor:
It has been our hope for many years to visit Lesvos because we wanted to go to worship at Panagia of Agiassos, at Saint Raphael and Taxiarches in Mandamados. We finally managed it last September and I can’t say enough about the natural beauty of this island, and the kindness and hospitality of its people.
Going to Agiassos we passed through Moria to see what was happening there with the migrants and refugees and we were literally overwhelmed with what we saw and heard from its residents when we stopped for a coffee in the market square.
I wonder how these people have endured all these years because the situation when we were there was hopeless because there was a very strong fear of the spread of illness and of thefts every day both in the pastures with the animals and even in the people’s yards.
The residents of Moria have been ruined and now that we read that the situation is getting worse we think of them every day. It is a shame because Moria is such a beautiful village and such Lesvos is such a beautiful island.
Thank you for the hospitality.
Argyris Xenitopoulos
Chicago, IL
1 Comment
Argyris.. spare us your narrative of compassion and humanitarian support for the Greeks of Moria and the other Greek Islands.. when it is you and the rest of the Greek American community ..who have allowed themselves to be so easily fooled by C.I.A and STate Department agents and gangsters…..TNH , Diamataris, Theros, Mistotakis, Ahepan latin scarface Robert Mennedez to rape of the treasury of America ..to the tune of 7 trillion dollars to commit war crimes and crimes against humanity to destabilize the independent countries of the Middle East with allies Nato Greece, Turkey, and Junior Partners Israel and Saudi Arabia,, and displace millions of citizens.from every country they have bombed or invaded..like Iraq, Afganistan, Yemen, Syria, libya , Somalia , Sudan ete etc.! Thats right.Arygis.have you ever wondered how the people of Syria have endured the atrocities of migrant religious jihadist ..called ISIS Al Queda, .all foreign terrorist proxy armies of U.S led Nato , including Greece, which has been exposed with the alliance of Nato U.S and Greece with as Donald Trump stated ..THE GREAT LEADER OF TURKEY IN MAINTAINING..ECONOMIC, POLITICAL AND MILITARY WAR ON THE PEOPLE OF SYRIA!
“I wonder how these people have endured all these years because the situation when we were there was hopeless because there was a very strong fear of the spread of illness and of thefts every day both in the pastures with the animals and even in the people’s yards”.