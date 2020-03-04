Staten Island GOP’s County Committee Backs Malliotakis for U.S. Congress

NEW YORK – The Staten Island Republican County Committee on February 27 endorsed New York State Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis in her run for U.S. Congress.

Assemblywoman Malliotakis said, “Thursday night’s endorsement and designation by the Staten Island Republican County Committee and its Chairman, Brendan Lantry, brings me a step closer to taking on Congressman Max Rose in the November election. Their support in my five successful campaigns for the State Assembly and my support of Republican principles like lower taxes, less spending and a government which works for the people and not the special interests have made us a winning team. I thank the committee and Chairman Lantry for their faith in my candidacy and the support they’ll provide my campaign.

“Now we will move forward, focused on building the coalitions and raising the money needed to defeat Max Rose and the out-of-state liberals who are funding his campaign. Make no mistake; Max Rose claims to be a moderate, but his votes for impeachment, his support of Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Ilhan Omar, and his voting with Nancy Pelosi 98% of the time prove otherwise. It’s time to return the 11th Congressional District to Republican hands so we have a representative in Washington who will stand with President Trump as he works to reduce taxes, grow the American economy, build a border wall and create solutions to give all Americans a healthcare system that works.”

