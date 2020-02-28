Oenorama 2020 Wine and Spirits Exhibition Postponed until May

ATHENS – The organisers of the annual wine and spirits exhibition Oenorama on Friday announced that Oenorama 2020 will be postponed until May 3-5, in a preemptive move against the possibility of trade fair ban to avert the spread of coronavirus. The exhibition was scheduled to be held on March 7-9.

While Greek authorities have not yet banned the holding of trade exhibitions, as they did for carnivals, organisers are taking this step as a precaution while noting that all invitations and bookings will continue to apply on the new dates.