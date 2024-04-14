Mega Spileo Estate – Fine Wine in a Gorgeous Settting

Wine & Spirits

‘Mega Spileo’ is a name that travels through time and draws visitors to a breathtaking landscape – mountains, age-old forests, and slopes overgrown with vines that seem to float over steep cliffs and deep gorges. This blessed land in the beautiful northern Peloponnese is the home of the Mega Spileo Estate, the renowned winery that has become a point of reference for Greek wine production, earning recognition and awards both in Greece and abroad. The Mega Spileo Estate is a jewel of Greece’s wine tradition, and offers connoisseurs and visitors a rare, authentic wine experience.

The Estate is located at the heart of the Chelmos-Vouraikos National Geopark in the Northern Peloponnese, a protected area belonging to the Natura 2000 network. The unique geological blend of striking natural beauty, endowed with wild herbs, flowers, and cool breezes creates a unique micro-climate ideal for viticulture.

At the vineyards of the Mega Spileo Estate, grapes are cultivated along the principles of organic agriculture and according to age old viticulture and wine-making traditions, producing exquisite wines with bold character, striking aromas, and complexity.

A number of programs are available for visitors, featuring a guided tour through the historic vineyard and the renovated cellar, and wine tasting in the large hall of the estate or on the terrace. Special accommodations also await at the Amario Suites Hotel in Aegio, a five-star travel destination.

History

Mega Spileo Estate was known traditionally as The Great Vineyard and was a dependency – ‘metochion’ – of the Agios Athanasios monastery. From the mid-15th century onwards, the monks grew grapes there and produced wine for Holy Communion and as a dietary supplement for themselves, visitors, and the inhabitants of the wider region, thus wine production occupied a prominent place in the monks’ everyday life and wider world-view.

The monks built a wine press, sleeping quarters, and a chapel on the estate. The grapes were harvested and pressed in the vineyard, and the monks would then transported the wine by mule to the monastery in order to store it in barrels in the cellar. It was during this time that the Monastery established its famous cellar with its two massive barrels, named ‘Angelis’ and ‘Stamatis’ in honour of the coopers who made them. Each of these barrels could store 12 tons of wine and Angelis survives to the present day.

The monastery is one of the most significant religious monuments and reference points in Greek history. It is the oldest continuously occupied monastery in Greece and the second oldest in the world, after St. Catherine’s Monastery on Mt. Sinai. ‘Mega Spileo’ (Great Cave) was named after its location, built inside a large cave in the Vouraikos Gorge near the town of Kalavryta.

The Monastery was established in 362 AD by the brothers Symeon and Theodore, both monks from Thessaloniki, who discovered a Holy icon of the Virgin Mary here. The icon is made of mastic and wax and is believed to have been fashioned by St. Luke the Evangelist. The monastery has been a beacon of Orthodoxy despite destructive fires in 840, 1400, 1640 and 1934. The last of these was lit by the German occupation forces, which also pillaged the monastery during World War II. However, the Holy Icon made it through all these disasters miraculously untouched.

It is worth noting that during Turkish rule, Sultan Mehmed had promulgated a decree protecting the Monastery. Ottoman soldiers were only permitted to approach the monastery on peaceful terms, for hospitality, while any hostile intentions would lead to harsh reprisals, including the death penalty.

When the Greek War of Independence broke out, freedom fighters sought refuge at the Monastery, where they could find money, bread, cheese, and wine. The Mega Spileo Monastery played a crucial role throughout the war, bolstering the faith and heroic efforts of the Greeks.

Over time the number of monks was significantly reduced, and a few years before 1960 they were so few that the Estate had to be completely abandoned.

Mega Spileo Estate Today

A new chapter opened for Mega Spileo in 1999, when brothers Giannis and Theodoros Anastasiou received a long-term lease on the Estate from the Monastery. Guided by their vision of revitalizing the historical vineyard, Giannis and Theodoros, along with their team of experienced wine producers and oenologists re-planted vines and implemented best practices for the cultivation and the production of quality wine, creating a completely new and unique institution: The Mega Spileo Estate.

The local varieties Mavrodaphne, Mavro Kalavritino, and Lagorthi, as well as the international varieties Cabernet Sauvignon and Syrah, are cultivated here.

The People

As an integrated cultivation and production unit, the Estate depends on its people, their love for their homeland and their passion for vines and wine. The founders, Giannis and Theodoros Anastasiou, handpicked people with knowledge, experience, and passion for their work who share their vision of reviving the historical vineyard.