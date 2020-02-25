Appreciation for Viewpoints and an Open Mind

To the Editor:

Thank you for continuing to publish such fascinating articles and viewpoints, though I don’t always agree with them. I do find it troubling that some readers can’t seem to accept that there are people out there who might have differing points of view than they do but still enjoy keeping up with the Greek community events and the news from Greece and Cyprus. A very wise friend of mine once said “It takes all kinds,” and I agree wholeheartedly. What kind of world would it be if everyone was exactly the same? We’re human beings and our differences are what make life interesting. The problems start when we isolate ourselves and don’t pay attention to the world and the people around us. I welcome it when I hear the thoughts and opinions of a variety of people, I don’t get angry, I listen with an open mind, with respect, and if I still don’t agree with someone’s argument, it doesn’t mean I will never talk to that person again, it just means we don’t agree. And if I especially dislike what someone writes consistently, over and over, every week, I can always just skip reading that person’s viewpoint. He is not going to change his mind if I yell at him and I probably won’t change my mind either, but it is always good to keep an open mind.

Costas V. Perdikopoulos

San Diego, CA