Going on in Greek-American Community

FEBRUARY 21-23

PETERSBURG, FL – St. Stefanos Greek Orthodox Church, 3600 76th Street N. in St. Petersburg, holds its annual Greek Festival, Friday, Feb. 21, 11 AM-11 PM; Saturday, Feb. 22, 11 AM-1 PM; and Sunday, Feb. 23, 11 AM-6 PM. Enjoy the food, music, and culture of Greece! Homemade Greek foods and pastries, church tours, Kids Zone, raffle, silent auction, vendors selling various hand-crafted art and jewelry, and so much more. Greek DJs spin lively beats amid other live performances by Greek musicians. Free Greek dance lessons from seasoned instructors. More information is available by phone: 727-345-8235 and on Facebook.

FEBRUARY 22

LOS ANGELES, CA – Hellenic Society of Constantinople: 53rd Annual Dinner Dance takes place Saturday, Feb. 22, 5:30 PM, at St. Sophia Cathedral, 1324 Normandie Avenue in Los Angeles. Join the members of the Hellenic Society of Constantinople to honor Philippos Trevezas and The Hellenic Library of Southern California. Proceeds to benefit the Philanthropic Institutions of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople. More information and RSVP available by phone: 818-500-0904.

FEBRUARY 22-23

PALM DESERT, CA – St. George Greek Orthodox Church of the Desert, 74109 Larrea Street in Palm Desert, holds its 24th Annual Greek Festival on February 22-23, 11 AM-8 PM, both days. Enjoy authentic Greek food, appetizers, and those heavenly pastries, Greek wine, Greek beer and Greek coffee, Souvenir Agora Market with over 20 unique vendors, Greek Grocery, book store, Greek novelties, and complimentary church tours with Byzantine art and mosaic iconography. Entertainment includes live Greek music and Greek traditional and folk dance demonstrations and Hercules Kids Zone. More information is available by phone: 760-568-9901 and online: pdgreekfest.org.

FEBRUARY 23

MOONACHIE, NJ – On Sunday, Feb. 23, 5 PM, the Federation of Cypriot American Organizations (FCAO) Philanthropic in cooperation with Lampousa, Salamis and Nepomak USA, invites you to Casino Night to benefit FCAO Philanthropic at The Graycliff, 122 Moonachie Avenue in Moonachie. Please visit www.fcaousa.org for details.

FEBRUARY 25

MANHATTAN – On Tuesday, Feb. 25, 6-8 PM, the Manhattan Chapters of the AHEPA Family, Delphi #25 and DOP-Evryklea #36, invite you to their Joint Monthly Social & Networking event at Kellari Taverna, 19 West 44th Street in Manhattan. All existing members and those interested in joining or networking are invited to attend. More information is available via email: ahepa25.delphinyc@gmail.com.

FEBRUARY 27

MANHATTAN – The Eastern Mediterranean Business Culture Alliance (EMBCA) invites you to a panel discussion on Artificial Intelligence in the 21st Century at the 3 West Club in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 27, 6 PM. More information is available online: embca.com.

FEBRUARY 28-MARCH 1

BELLEVIEW, FL – Saint Mark’s Greek Orthodox Church, 9926 SE 36th Avenue CR 467 in Belleview, hosts its annual Greek Festival February 28-March 1. Enjoy Greek foods and pastries, world bazaar, clowns, outdoor and inside Taverna, free hourly door prizes, Greek music and traditional dance performances, and children’s activities including games, face painting, and balloon fun. Hours: Friday, Feb. 28, and Saturday, Feb. 29, 11 AM-8 PM, and Sunday, Mar. 1, 11 AM-4 PM. More information is available by phone: 386-788-9386 and online: http://stmarksgoc.org.

CAMPBELL, OH – Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, 401 12th Street in Campbell, hosts its annual Greek Food & Wine Festival February 28-March 1. Enjoy the best Greek food in town, traditional Greek dishes, pastries, cafe, Greek wines, authentic gyros, souvlakia, and lamb, outdoor and indoor dining, jewelry, religious items, CDs, guided tours of newly renovated church, fun for the entire family! Entertainment includes Greek music and Greek folk dancing groups, live band on Saturday, games for the kids. Credit cards accepted. Free admission. Hours: Friday, Feb. 28, and Saturday, Feb. 29, Noon-10 PM; and Sunday, Mar. 1, Noon-9 PM. More information is available by phone: 330-755-3596 and online: http://archangelmichael.oh.goarch.org/greekfest.

FEBRUARY 29

MANHATTAN – The Greek American Writers Association invites you to a night of Wit, Words, Music, and Wine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 7 PM, St. John’s in the Village, 218 West 11th Street. Poet Dean Kostos will premier his remarkable memoir, The Boy Who Listened to Painting. Playwright and director Stephan Morrow will dialogue with Kostos about the art of the memoir and the transcendent power of poetry. Pianist Louis Dalaveris, a virtuoso who has appeared on concert stages from St. Petersburg to Paris, will team with renowned Greek violinist Alexandros Papa to perform Stravinsky’s phenomenal Suite Italienne for Violin and Piano. In a charming tour de force, humorist Mary Perifimos, author of The Greek Helicopter Mom, will perform all the roles. A wine reception follows the program. Tickets: $20. Seniors and students: $10. More information and tickets available on Eventbrite, search: Wit, Words, Music, and Wine. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wit-words-wine-and-music-tickets-90871594385