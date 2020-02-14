THI Valentine’s Day Share the Love Auction Last Day to Bid Feb. 14

NEW YORK – In time for Valentine’s Day, The Hellenic Initiative (THI) is running the Share the Love Auction online, February 1-14, offering wonderful gifts that give back to Greece as well. On the last day to bid, February 14, THI highlights the fantastic food and wine options available for bidding. Among the items, gift cards to fine dining at restaurants like Kellari and Ovelia and gourmet baskets with delicious snacks to enjoy with your Valentine.

Bidders can also share their love of travel this year with some truly unique opportunities to take some time for yourself, bring along who you want, get on a plane or a boat, and enjoy some relaxing moments.

As THI noted, “especially since in this gesture for yourself, you are also sharing your love with The Hellenic Initiative community and all the lives we touch via our programs in Greece. Bid on an item. Share love. Do good.”

“Help us in our efforts to provide direct crisis relief and economic development in Greece.

“Please have a look at our amazing array of items benefiting the people of Greece.”

Also among the items up for bid are jewelry, handbags, gift cards to fine restaurants, a stay at the Hotel Grande Bretagne Hotel in Athens, an all-inclusive cruise, and other luxury trips and items.

THI’s mission is to invest in the future of Greece through direct philanthropy and economic revitalization. Empower people to provide crisis relief, encourage entrepreneurs, and create jobs, THI is a global movement of the Greek Diaspora.

More information about the auction and the impressive items up for bid is available online: https://www.thehellenicinitiativeauction.com/lite-ui/?controller=home.